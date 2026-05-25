How 49ers Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is Impressing Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has already begun to catch Brock Purdy’s eye.

The two will get a chance to build their rapport when OTAs begin later in the week. It’s a connection that will be imperative as the two will grow with each other for the foreseeable future.

Purdy isn’t the only player intrigued by Stribling. Kyle Juszczyk has also liked what he’s seen early on from the 49ers' rookie out of Ole Miss, going as far as to say he’s been “super impressed” with him.

What impresses Juszczyk about Stribling

“Stribling, he’s got a locker right next to me, and I’ve been super impressed with this guy,” Juszczyk said on The Rich Eisen Show. “The maturity that he has for a rookie stood out to me right away. He looks like an absolute beast on the field. The way that he moves for his size is really impressive.

“Just watching him go through drills and seeing the explosion, the acceleration from a guy his size, the way he’s able to open up his strides so quickly. That really stood out to me and really impressed me.”

It’s not often Juszczyk will boast about a rookie to the point he’s “super impressed” with them. He’s not the type to just throw out empty words like that.

If he’s saying that, he’s saying it genuinely. There hasn’t been much on the field he’s discovered yet with Stribling besides a bit of drills. But so far, Juszczyk has experienced the person.

The way Stribling conducts himself isn’t lost upon Juszczyk. He’s enjoyed seeing it, and it’s also great to hear. It adds to the context as to why the 49ers drafted him No. 33 overall.

A lot of the time, it’s more than just the talent that convinced a team to draft a player. The person and character that they are matter as well. It sometimes means more.

What good is an incredible talent if they don’t possess a high-end character? With Stribling, the 49ers know they’ll never have to worry about his character.

And while he’s got much to improve upon with his route running, the 49ers clearly believe he can work at it successfully. Juszczyk is now the second veteran happy with Stribling.

It wouldn’t be surprising if another veteran spoke glowingly of him during OTAs. The same can be said of a few other rookies, whom Juszczyk is looking forward to seeing.

“I’m excited about this class. I’ve heard really great things about the rest of them from the defense and some of the other position groups.”

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