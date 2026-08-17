49ers Wide Receiver Depth Chart has Completely Changed Since Last Week
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The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver depth chart already looks completely different from what it did when the team arrived at training camp, and they have only played in one game. What are the most notable changes, and where do things stand right now?
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Depth Chart Keeps Changing
Before the start of training camp, most prognostications had Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk at the top of the depth chart. Then, Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Jordan Watkins were involved on the second team.
It was Jacob Cowing, Malik Turner, and Colton Dowell with the third team. Lastly, they had Junior Bergen, Will Pauling, and Wesley Grims.
Since then, Pearsall has been placed on the IR, and his season is over. San Francisco signed Deebo Samuel to replace him.
Christian Kirk has not practiced and appears to be losing ground on his spot every day.
Meanwhile, Robinson has been praised by coaches, quarterbacks, and the media. He was rested with starters in the preseason opener. Stribling played as it was his rookie debut, but he was electric, averaging 4.2 yards per route run with seven receptions for 63 yards.
Watkins has stayed healthy after an injury-filled rookie and he appears to have won the punt return job.
Cowing just returned to practice, while Khadarel Hodge replaced Dowell. Lastly, Bergen has been unable to stay healthy and was waived. Trenton Irwin is in his place.
So the depth chart now looks like
Mike Evans did not move
Deebo Samuel was signed after training camp started
Demarcus Robinson went from roster bubble to starting bubble
De’Zhaun Stribling went from trying to catch Kirk and Pearsall to trying to catch Samuel and Robinson
Jordan Watkins went from fringe top six to locked in at fifth
Christian Kirk went from fighting for a starting spot to fighting for a roster spot.
Jacob Cowing just got healthy
Khadarel Hodge signed after training camp started
Will Pauling is rising the depth chart
Malik Turner is starting to slide away from being a practice squad option
Wesley Grimes is a UDFA who needs to make some noise to stick around
Trenton Irwin appears to be here for just a couple more weeks.
The majority of the wide receiver room has seen some form of shifting in their status or role in the past two weeks. What will the next two weeks give us?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley