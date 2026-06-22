49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Seems to Think He's Signing With Commanders Soon

If you follow Brandon Aiyuk on social media, you might think he's on the Washington Commanders already.

Of course, he's still on the 49ers for now. They still refuse to release him. That's why he posted two videos on Instagram a few weeks ago, taunting the 49ers and calling the "female dogs" who are running from the belt.

Aiyuk took down those videos after a few days, and since then has been posting celebration videos as if he knows something no one else does.

First, he posted a video of himself dancing in a robe with the caption "Coming to an end zone near you." Then on Father's Day, he posted a video yelling, "Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Go commanders! Raise Hail! Take Command!"

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk wants everyone to know: “Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Go Commanders!” pic.twitter.com/RtxkGJksBp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 22, 2026

This morning, he posted a picture on his Instagram story of quarterback Mark Rypien holding a Lombardi Trophy after Washington won the Super Bowl in 1992.

Clearly, Aiyuk is trolling the 49ers. I'm guessing his agent or someone close to him advised him to stop making disparaging videos about the 49ers, so now he's making videos about the Commanders instead. Either he thinks these videos will make the 49ers uncomfortable and they'll release him, or they're already in the process of cutting ties with each other.

For what it's worth, Aiyuk reportedly is staying in Virginia and has been there for at least the past few weeks. He's acting like someone who just signed a contract with the Commanders, or expects to sign with them soon.

But the 49ers haven't released Aiyuk yet, probably because they're worried about creating a precedent for other disgruntled players who want out. If Aiyuk can take $50 million and walk away from the 49ers, what's to stop other players from doing the same thing?

First of all, that question assumes the 49ers did nothing to alienate Aiyuk and that they were victims in this situation. We don't know that to be true. The 49ers easily could have created this situation by treating Aiyuk like a second-class player even after paying him top-tier money.

Second, Aiyuk gave back $26 million in guarantees and sat out for an entire season. So, if other players want to walk away from the 49ers, they'll have to do the same. That's the precedent. I doubt many other players want off the 49ers that badly.

Football people like to talk about "addition by subtraction." Releasing Aiyuk would be the ultimate example of that concept for the 49ers.

Just move on. Keeping him isn't helping you in any way.