Deebo Samuel’s Reunion With the 49ers Might Be Their Best Offseason Move

The San Francisco 49ers have officially reunited with Deebo Samuel.

It was bound to happen eventually. No other team signed him in free agency after he was released, having spent one year with the Washington Commanders, so the 49ers stepped in with a one-year deal worth approximately $7 million.

What Deebo Samuel now offers to the 49ers

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Samuel returns to the City by the Bay as a matter of urgency following injuries to Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall, the latter of whom is reportedly expected to miss the entire season.

From his first training camp session, Samuel will already know the ins and outs of the system, what is expected of him, and what to expect from the offense. Instantly, that familiarity will give the 49ers an advantage.

So from Day 1, Samuel should settle right in. The 49ers already know his strengths, as he can operate as a wide-back who contributes both as a receiver and a runner.

That said, it's impossible to expect a replication of the peak level he reached in 2021. He recorded 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. It was an incredible season and one that shouldn't be forgotten.

He has clearly lost some of that production since then, failing to surpass his career-best 890 receiving yards from 2023. It's a big drop.

However, his season with the Commanders showed he could still be an effective contributor outside of San Francisco, proving his impact is not solely tied to Kyle Shanahan’s system.

However, his familiarity with Shanahan's system could be crucial as San Francisco tries to win it all with its current core. Though the established core remains largely unchanged, the wide receiver group has undergone significant changes in recent months, with the additions of Kirk and Mike Evans in free agency, along with the second-round selection of De’Zhaun Stribling in the draft.

These roster moves make Samuel’s return even more important. He needs to stay healthy and rediscover some of his best form. He has been showcasing his offseason regimen all over social media and appears energized heading into the new season, but those improvements must translate into results from the get-go.

Ultimately, Samuel’s return is about giving the 49ers a proven weapon. He may not be the same player who dominated in 2021, but his versatility, familiarity with the offense, and ability to make an immediate impact make this a move that could pay off.