Deebo Samuel’s Reunion With the 49ers Might Be Their Best Offseason Move
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The San Francisco 49ers have officially reunited with Deebo Samuel.
It was bound to happen eventually. No other team signed him in free agency after he was released, having spent one year with the Washington Commanders, so the 49ers stepped in with a one-year deal worth approximately $7 million.
What Deebo Samuel now offers to the 49ers
Samuel returns to the City by the Bay as a matter of urgency following injuries to Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall, the latter of whom is reportedly expected to miss the entire season.
From his first training camp session, Samuel will already know the ins and outs of the system, what is expected of him, and what to expect from the offense. Instantly, that familiarity will give the 49ers an advantage.
So from Day 1, Samuel should settle right in. The 49ers already know his strengths, as he can operate as a wide-back who contributes both as a receiver and a runner.
That said, it's impossible to expect a replication of the peak level he reached in 2021. He recorded 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. It was an incredible season and one that shouldn't be forgotten.
He has clearly lost some of that production since then, failing to surpass his career-best 890 receiving yards from 2023. It's a big drop.
However, his season with the Commanders showed he could still be an effective contributor outside of San Francisco, proving his impact is not solely tied to Kyle Shanahan’s system.
However, his familiarity with Shanahan's system could be crucial as San Francisco tries to win it all with its current core. Though the established core remains largely unchanged, the wide receiver group has undergone significant changes in recent months, with the additions of Kirk and Mike Evans in free agency, along with the second-round selection of De’Zhaun Stribling in the draft.
These roster moves make Samuel’s return even more important. He needs to stay healthy and rediscover some of his best form. He has been showcasing his offseason regimen all over social media and appears energized heading into the new season, but those improvements must translate into results from the get-go.
Ultimately, Samuel’s return is about giving the 49ers a proven weapon. He may not be the same player who dominated in 2021, but his versatility, familiarity with the offense, and ability to make an immediate impact make this a move that could pay off.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal