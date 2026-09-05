5 49ers Who Could Be Entering Final Season With Team

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for the 2026 season, it will be the last season on the team for some of the players. Who might be entering their final year in San Francisco?

5 San Francisco 49ers entering their final year with the team

Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers added Greenlaw back after the Denver Broncos let him go. They are hoping his familiarity next to Fred Warner will bring out the better version of Greenlaw that left San Francisco the year prior.

Still, he suffered an Achilles injury and has not been the same since then. Beyond that, the 49ers are hoping for one of Nick Martin or Jaden Dugger to step into the starting lineup next to Warner soon. So, this should be the last year Greenlaw is with San Francisco.

Mac Jones

Jones is going to be on a new team next year. He stepped in as the 49ers backup last year and completely revived his career. The 49ers held onto him, but they saw Kurtis Rourke show progression from his rookie year to his second. Rourke will enter his third season in 2027 and should be capable of winning a backup job. So, the 49ers will let Jones leave uncontested.

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Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown is entering the last year of his rookie salary, and the team has not shown any signs of extending him. They have a new coordinator, and while Raheem Morris appears to be high on Brown, the actions of no contract speak differently.

If Brown plays well, he might hear about big numbers on the open market and eye leaving. If Brown struggles, the 49ers will not want to retain him. This could be it.

Jake Brendel

Brendel is entering his fifth year as the 49ers' starting center. However, he is going to be 34 years old this year, and this is the last year of his contract. On one hand, the team hardly has any options to compete with him. On the other hand, they cannot keep relying on Brendel, and they need to start looking for players to step in next year.

Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk has always been a key piece of the offense. However, San Francisco flirted with letting him leave a few years ago, and he has not been quite as impactful since then. He will be 35 years old and will be entering the last year of his deal. The 49ers might let him go.