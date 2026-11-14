5 49ers With Jobs on the Line Against Cowboys

As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 there will be a lot on the line for a few players whose roles could be changing soon. Who is going to have to be at their best?

5 San Francisco 49ers With Most at Stake in Week 10

Jordan Watkins

When Watkins plays, he has produced for the 49ers. He has eight receptions for 164 yards in the past three weeks. However, the 49ers receiver room just got more crowded, which will bring questions as to how much Watkins will play.

If he keeps producing, he will have to play. If not, the 49ers will push him below Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, and eventually Mike Evans.

Ji’Ayir Brown

The 49ers started Marques Sigle next to Brown in Week 1 because Malik Mustapha was banged up in training camp. However, Sigle played so well that when Mustapha was healthy, they stuck with Sigle. When Sigle went down, Mustapha stepped in and played well. So, they cannot bench him.



If Mustapha and Sigle are both playing well and can’t be benched, it might be Brown who is phased out of the rotation next. He needs to keep playing well.

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James Thompson

Thompson has flashed every time he is on the field. He just returned from a high ankle sprain and looked good. Still, he is a rookie UDFA, and the team is about to get CJ West back. They obviously will play DeForest Buckner and Osa Odighizuwa over him. The 49ers will lean on Thompson as their third lineman and run-defense option in Week 10. Will he continue to play legitimate snaps in Week 11 if West is back?

Jacob Cowing

The receiver room might be pushing Watkins down, and it might push Cowing out. They are getting healthier and deeper in the room. If Evans and Samuel return soon, he will be the sixth receiver at best. His only role is in the return game, and if Samuel is rotating in on offense, he could take on a bigger role there. Cowing might be losing his job.

Ephesians Prysock

Prysock played two snaps in Week 7 and then seven snaps in Week 9. The team is easing him in as a dime option. Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir are banged up and Nate Hobbs is about to return. The 49ers rookie might not have a better chance to make a statement than this week.