How 49ers' Wide Receiver Depth Chart Stacks Up After Keenan Allen Trade
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The San Francisco 49ers traded a sixth-round pick for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has 40 catches for 351 yards this season, so while he is 34 years old, the receiver can still produce. How does the 49ers depth chart look with Allen in the mix?
San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart at WR After Keenan Allen Trade
Mike Evans
Evans is clearly the 49ers' best receiver, but he has had a long list of injuries and has been unable to finish a game with a full snap count all season. He has missed the past two weeks, and with a 7-1 record, the 49ers might not rush him back. Allen allows them to continue to rest Evans.
Deebo Samuel
Samuel has missed three games due to a hamstring. He is 30 years old, and injuries have started to have an impact on him. Like Evans, the team is no longer forced to rush him back until he is completely healthy.
De’Zhaun Stribling
Head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Stribling to be out of practice until December. That means he could return closer to the middle of December. When all are healthy, Allen might be a depth option. Right now, he is needed.
Keenan Allen
Allen would essentially slot in as their top pass-catching option with the other three out. When Samuel and Evans are back, they can use Allen as their possession slot, and Watkins as their speed slot. Then, when Stribling is back, Allen is depth.
Jordan Watkins
Watkins will likely start with the top three out. The question is what will happen to his role as the team starts to get healthy. The good news is that he appears to be getting another game or two to earn more work.
Demarcus Robinson
Robinson might have come back from his injury too early, and he has been ineffective. He might start right now, but could be inactive by December.
Brandin Cooks
Cooks might be the name who gets cut so they can bring on Allen. He was a fine addition, but it looks like he does not have the same speed he used to have.
Jacob Cowing
The 49ers will keep Cowing over Cooks because of his contract and return game ability. However, he will not see the field on offense much anymore.
***Brandon Aiyuk
Aiyuk is technically on the roster, but the team will make a move on him soon.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley