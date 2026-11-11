How 49ers' Wide Receiver Depth Chart Stacks Up After Keenan Allen Trade

The San Francisco 49ers traded a sixth-round pick for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has 40 catches for 351 yards this season, so while he is 34 years old, the receiver can still produce. How does the 49ers depth chart look with Allen in the mix?

San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart at WR After Keenan Allen Trade

Mike Evans

Evans is clearly the 49ers' best receiver, but he has had a long list of injuries and has been unable to finish a game with a full snap count all season. He has missed the past two weeks, and with a 7-1 record, the 49ers might not rush him back. Allen allows them to continue to rest Evans.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel has missed three games due to a hamstring. He is 30 years old, and injuries have started to have an impact on him. Like Evans, the team is no longer forced to rush him back until he is completely healthy.

De’Zhaun Stribling

Head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Stribling to be out of practice until December. That means he could return closer to the middle of December. When all are healthy, Allen might be a depth option. Right now, he is needed.

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Keenan Allen

Allen would essentially slot in as their top pass-catching option with the other three out. When Samuel and Evans are back, they can use Allen as their possession slot, and Watkins as their speed slot. Then, when Stribling is back, Allen is depth.

Jordan Watkins

Watkins will likely start with the top three out. The question is what will happen to his role as the team starts to get healthy. The good news is that he appears to be getting another game or two to earn more work.

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson might have come back from his injury too early, and he has been ineffective. He might start right now, but could be inactive by December.

Brandin Cooks

Cooks might be the name who gets cut so they can bring on Allen. He was a fine addition, but it looks like he does not have the same speed he used to have.

Jacob Cowing

The 49ers will keep Cowing over Cooks because of his contract and return game ability. However, he will not see the field on offense much anymore.

***Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is technically on the roster, but the team will make a move on him soon.