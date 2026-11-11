The 49ers' Winners and Losers After the Trade Deadline

The trade deadline came and went for San Francisco. They added defensive tackle DeForest Buckner before the deadline and wide receiver Keenan Allen on deadline day. Who are some of the big winners and which players on the 49ers lost due to the deadline?

San Francisco 49ers Biggest Winners and Losers After NFL Trade Deadline

Loser: Jordan Watkins

Watkins has been hot in recent weeks. Unfortunately for him, the 49ers are about to get healthy at receiver, and they just added Keenan Allen. When Allen, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and De’Zhaun Stribling are all healthy, Watkins will struggle to see the field.

Winner: Luke Farrell

Farrell is a number two tight end for the 49ers. The team could have added another name after Jake Tonges went down for the season. Instead, the team leaned into playing him more. Without a move at the deadline, he should see plenty of work.

Loser: Sebastian Valdez

Valdez might see a few more snaps with Gracen Halton done for the year. However, James Thompson is back from injury, and with Buckner added, there is not much of a role for him. C.J. West should be back soon, too.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Romello Height (94) jogs on the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Romello Height

If the 49ers added an edge rusher, it almost certainly would have been Height who lost the most playing time. The third-round rookie now has some time to develop beside Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and veteran Keion White.

Loser: Mac Jones

Jones could have been traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He could have been throwing to Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson on a team in a playoff race with a chance to be their franchise quarterback. Instead, they sent a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Kirk Cousins.

Winner: Connor Colby

Colby has been up and down this season. However, he finished on a high in Week 9. Without making a move at the deadline, the odds are that he will finish the year as the starter.

Loser: Tatum Bethune

Like Jones, Bethune could have been traded to a team where he had an opportunity to see the field. Now, he is destined to be inactive for the rest of the season, barring an injury.

Winner: Ephesians Prysock

Prysock has seen the field in each of the past two weeks. The team could have added depth at cornerback to ensure the rookie did not get a chance. However, now he just has to beat out the oft-injured Nate Hobbs to see a dime role.