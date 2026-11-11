The 49ers' Winners and Losers After the Trade Deadline
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The trade deadline came and went for San Francisco. They added defensive tackle DeForest Buckner before the deadline and wide receiver Keenan Allen on deadline day. Who are some of the big winners and which players on the 49ers lost due to the deadline?
San Francisco 49ers Biggest Winners and Losers After NFL Trade Deadline
Loser: Jordan Watkins
Watkins has been hot in recent weeks. Unfortunately for him, the 49ers are about to get healthy at receiver, and they just added Keenan Allen. When Allen, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and De’Zhaun Stribling are all healthy, Watkins will struggle to see the field.
Winner: Luke Farrell
Farrell is a number two tight end for the 49ers. The team could have added another name after Jake Tonges went down for the season. Instead, the team leaned into playing him more. Without a move at the deadline, he should see plenty of work.
Loser: Sebastian Valdez
Valdez might see a few more snaps with Gracen Halton done for the year. However, James Thompson is back from injury, and with Buckner added, there is not much of a role for him. C.J. West should be back soon, too.
Winner: Romello Height
If the 49ers added an edge rusher, it almost certainly would have been Height who lost the most playing time. The third-round rookie now has some time to develop beside Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and veteran Keion White.
Loser: Mac Jones
Jones could have been traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He could have been throwing to Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson on a team in a playoff race with a chance to be their franchise quarterback. Instead, they sent a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Kirk Cousins.
Winner: Connor Colby
Colby has been up and down this season. However, he finished on a high in Week 9. Without making a move at the deadline, the odds are that he will finish the year as the starter.
Loser: Tatum Bethune
Like Jones, Bethune could have been traded to a team where he had an opportunity to see the field. Now, he is destined to be inactive for the rest of the season, barring an injury.
Winner: Ephesians Prysock
Prysock has seen the field in each of the past two weeks. The team could have added depth at cornerback to ensure the rookie did not get a chance. However, now he just has to beat out the oft-injured Nate Hobbs to see a dime role.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley