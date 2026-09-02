5 49ers Players Fans Don’t Want to See in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers roster is set. While the team is happy with all 53 players on the tea there are a few players who are around more for reserve depth status. Who do fans not want to see on the field despite being on the roster?

5 San Francisco 49ers Who Should Not Play in 2026

Connor Colby

Colby has slowly slid down the roster. He was a starter for the 49ers last year, but only due to injury. The team benched him once Spencer Burford came back. This year, he was the first person to get a chance in the starting left guard competition. By the end, he was getting work at right guard only.

San Francisco traded for Jarrett Patterson, and by all accounts, he would get left guard work over Colby. So, if Colby sees the field, it is only because Dominick Puni got hurt.

Enrique Cruz

Cruz has a lot of traits that cannot be taught. Few humans are as big, fast, strong, and explosive as Cruz. However, the preseason showed us that he is far from getting on an NFL field. The 49ers had to keep Cruz. He went in the fifth round due to his talent, and he will continue to get chances at his young age. So, someone would poach him from the 49ers' practice squad.

Still, if he had to get on the field right now, the 49ers would be in major trouble. The team has Austen Pleasants on the IR, and Vederian Lowe is recovering from an ankle sprain. They need to keep Trent Williams healthy, or the season could be over.

Tatum Bethune

Bethune is a great player. He has worked hard, and in a roster that was starting to stack up against him, he made it clear that the team could not release him. However, if he sees the field, the 49ers are in trouble.

He is the backup to Fred Warner. He only plays the MIKE and wears the green dot when Warner is out. Bethune is a fine player, but if Warner goes down, the season is over. He cannot replace that.

Jacob Cowing and Siran Neal

These two are going to see the field on special teams. If Cowing sees the field at receiver, a good portion of the room is injured. Neal is entering his second year with the team and still hardly has a position. He is a special teams addition.