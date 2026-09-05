5 49ers Set to Disappoint in 2026

Before the season starts, the optimism is always at its highest. However, it can quickly evaporate when the reality of the NFL season hits. Who on the San Francisco 49ers might have fans excited right now, but could end up disappointing?

5 San Francisco 49ers set to disappoint in 2026

Mike Evans

On paper, Mike Evans is one of the best receivers in the NFL and a game-changer. He is the big offseason acquisition. However, in reality, this is a player on his last legs in the league. Evans missed three games, and the team had to go out of their way to get him over 1,000 yards in 2024. Then, he only played eight games in 2025. Even when he was out there, he averaged 46 yards per game. That was well below his former career-low of 62 yards per game.

So, Evans is aging, ineffective, and coming off of back-to-back seasons with injuries. He might be a disappointment.

Dre Greenlaw

When the 49ers let Greenlaw go, it felt like the right decision. Anyone can play next to Fred Warner; he was coming off an injury, and the 49ers did not need to invest money in him. Denver immediately showed buyer's remorse and proved San Francisco right. He was not healthy; he suffered more injuries; he had an incident that resulted in a suspension, and he looked a step slow. Now, the 49ers are buying him again. They may realize they were right the first time.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown is good in practice and good in spurts. However, over long samples, the team is always reminded why they try to bring in new names to push him on the depth chart. Brown might have moments this year, but overall, the team will want to move on from him by the end of the season.

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CJ West

West is entering his second NFL season and might end up out of the rotation. Rookie Gracen Halton has more explosion than West, and rookie UDFA James Thompson flashed more in the preseason. Both were Raheem Morris additions, whereas West was from Robert Saleh. He might be played out of the rotation.

George Kittle

Kittle is coming back from an Achilles injury. While reports are positive, he is now going to be 33 years old and missed time before the Achilles injury. Time is starting to catch up to the reckless player who might be healthy in Week 1, but might not be the same old Kittle.