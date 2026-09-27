5 49ers Who Must Step Up Against Cardinals
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The San Francisco 49ers are a bit short-handed but are still favored to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. If the 49ers beat the Cardinals, it will likely be because the following five players had big games.
5 San Francisco 49ers who need big games in Week 3
Dre Greenlaw
Fred Warner has been elite through two games, while Greenlaw has been more up and down. The Cardinals' two best threats with the ball in their hands are Trey McBride and Jeremiah Love. Both can test Greenlaw in coverage. The 49ers need to remember why they signed him, given his performance.
Renardo Green
Green has been strong through two weeks, but he has not quite been tested. The Rams came out flat, and Malik Willis is not a strong passing quarterback. This will be the first legitimate test in the make-or-break year for Green. Marvin Harrison Jr. has struggled so far. He needs to shut him down. Michael Wilson has emerged as the top threat at receiver. If Green can perform well against these two, optimism will continue to grow.
Osa Odighizuwa
The 49ers defensive front was expected to be Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and Odighizuwa. Bosa is out with a calf injury. Collins tore his Achilles, and Williams is still recovering from his ACL injury last season.
So, Odighizuwa is the only projected starter still in the lineup. He needs to carry an undermanned defensive front. The Cardinals' interior offensive line is the weaker of the front. If Odighizuwa does not have a big game, the front will not get pressure, and Arizona is going to hang around.
Jacob Cowing
When Demarcus Robinson went down in Week 2, the team leaned on Jacob Cowing, who ran the second most routes of his career. The team will be without Robinson this week. So, Cowing will likely start in the slot with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. This is the biggest opportunity of his three-year career. Can Cowing become a piece of the offense?
Connor Colby
Arizona has a weak defensive front, but they are strongest on the interior. Walter Nolen is a former first-round pick with potential and will likely match up with Colby for the majority of the day.
Colby was rocky in Week 1, but settled in for Week 2. How does the second-year player in Week 3? Can he continue to hold off Carver Willis?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley