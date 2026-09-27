5 49ers Who Must Step Up Against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are a bit short-handed but are still favored to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. If the 49ers beat the Cardinals, it will likely be because the following five players had big games.

5 San Francisco 49ers who need big games in Week 3

Dre Greenlaw

Fred Warner has been elite through two games, while Greenlaw has been more up and down. The Cardinals' two best threats with the ball in their hands are Trey McBride and Jeremiah Love. Both can test Greenlaw in coverage. The 49ers need to remember why they signed him, given his performance.

Renardo Green

Green has been strong through two weeks, but he has not quite been tested. The Rams came out flat, and Malik Willis is not a strong passing quarterback. This will be the first legitimate test in the make-or-break year for Green. Marvin Harrison Jr. has struggled so far. He needs to shut him down. Michael Wilson has emerged as the top threat at receiver. If Green can perform well against these two, optimism will continue to grow.

Osa Odighizuwa

The 49ers defensive front was expected to be Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and Odighizuwa. Bosa is out with a calf injury. Collins tore his Achilles, and Williams is still recovering from his ACL injury last season.

So, Odighizuwa is the only projected starter still in the lineup. He needs to carry an undermanned defensive front. The Cardinals' interior offensive line is the weaker of the front. If Odighizuwa does not have a big game, the front will not get pressure, and Arizona is going to hang around.

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Jacob Cowing

When Demarcus Robinson went down in Week 2, the team leaned on Jacob Cowing, who ran the second most routes of his career. The team will be without Robinson this week. So, Cowing will likely start in the slot with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. This is the biggest opportunity of his three-year career. Can Cowing become a piece of the offense?

Connor Colby

Arizona has a weak defensive front, but they are strongest on the interior. Walter Nolen is a former first-round pick with potential and will likely match up with Colby for the majority of the day.

Colby was rocky in Week 1, but settled in for Week 2. How does the second-year player in Week 3? Can he continue to hold off Carver Willis?