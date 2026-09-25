49ers Rule Out Nick Bosa and 3 Other Players Against Arizona

It wouldn't be a normal injury report for the San Francisco 49ers without some players ruled out.

As expected, the 49ers will not have Nick Bosa on hand for Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that Bosa suffered a calf strain during Thursday's practice.

He'll miss at least a few weeks, and the 49ers are considering placing him on Injured Reserve. Kyle Shanahan confirmed this during his final press conference ahead of Week 3.

The Cardinals have to be sighing with relief that they won't be facing Bosa on Sunday, and probably the entire 49ers' defensive front. It is razor-thin, as Bosa isn't the only defensive lineman ruled out.

Rookie edge rusher Romello Height will not suit up after he fractured his hand in Week 2. The good news is the 49ers could have him back in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Height will need to play with a club, but at least his injury won't hold him out of multiple games. The other player that the 49ers ruled out is rookie James Thompson.

He's nursing a high ankle sprain from Week 3, along with veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. They both suffered the injury against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Like Bosa, Thompson and Robinson aren't a surprise on the injury report. That became obvious as soon as Shanahan confirmed their injuries.

Even Height was expected. He just had surgery this week. It would've been reckless to play him against the Cardinals, even if the 49ers are desperate up front.

The one good piece of news in the practice report is that Mike Evans is questionable with a hip injury. He injured it after the sweet toss Brock Purdy gave him late in the third quarter in Week 2.

He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, which made it a little concerning. However, as long as a player manages to participate for Friday's practice, they're good to go for the upcoming game.

You just have to wonder how healthy Evans is. He's clearly still going to be bothered to some degree. It's best if the 49ers don't feature him heavily against the Cardinals.

If they're going to trot him out there with a hip injury, then he should be used sparingly and mostly as a decoy. That alone is more than enough to keep the offense clicking.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.