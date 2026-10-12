5 49ers Who Stepped Up in Seahawks Win
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The San Francisco 49ers won their most impressive performance of the season, beating the Seattle Seahawks 32-29. It took strong performances from a lot of unexpected names to get the job done. Who stepped up the most?
5 San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to beat the Seattle Seahawks
Mike Evans
Evans has been excellent for the 49ers this year. However, whether it be blowouts or injuries, he has not put in a full effort yet. Sunday, we saw the entire skill set of Evans. The All-Pro receiver had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Evans dominated and averaged 4.35 yards per route run. His season total is 3.05. Anything above two is considered extremely good, which speaks to how well Evans has played. The 49ers made a great addition.
Gracen Halton
It is almost every week that Halton is being discussed as a player on the rise. The rookie from Oklahoma had three pressures and a forced fumble that he recovered for a touchdown. He is playing more than expected due to injuries around him, and he is taking advantage. You can call him a starter moving forward.
Renardo Green
Green has consistently been asked to step up this year, and every time the team calls on him, he delivers. He allowed two receptions for five yards in coverage, and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was 1-for-3 when he saw a pass with Green defending him. Green had a pick on one of those targets and added a second interception in the game. He has been a stock-up player all season.
Malik Mustapha
With Marques Sigle on the sidelines, the team called on their former starter Malik Mustapha to jump into the lineup. Considering he was a former starter, the expectations were higher than for most backups. Still, Mustapha lived up to them and then some. Whether he is boosting his trade stock or competing to get back into the lineup, Mustapha made a strong case today.
Jaden Dugger
Dugger has been the 49ers' third linebacker the entire season. So, when Dre Greenlaw was tossed from the game early, the team threw even more responsibility on the rookie linebacker. Dugger lived up to the hype so far. He added six tackles and a sack. For a fifth-round rookie who is new to the position, there is a lot to like in his progression so far this season.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley