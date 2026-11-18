Kyle Shanahan was hopeful that San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Mike Evans could practice this week in preparation for the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Evans missed the first Week 11 practice, making it more of the same. Shanahan did add that Evans will "hopefully" participate in the second practice on Thursday.

It's a tough call with Evans as he deals with Achilles tendinitis. The injury has kept him out of the last three games. He's been working hard to calm down the tendinitis since he first sustained it.

The 49ers have been doing fine without Evans, losing only to the Falcons in Week 7. But this week they are facing their greatest threat in the NFC.

The Vikings have the best defense in the NFL. This is a game where they desperately need Evans back help them win.

And while it's only Week 11, this matchup will have a significant impact on playoff seeding. Attaining the No. 1 seed is always crucial, but especially for the 49ers who have a bunch of older star players.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) leaves the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, as badly as the 49ers need Evans, they mustn't push him if he's not 100%. The last thing they want to do is have him ruin all the hard work he did to calm his tendinitis down.

They also mustn't let Evans make the call on whether he plays or not. That's the reason the 49ers and Evans are in this mess to begin with.

They allowed Evans to tell them he's playing in Week 6 despite missing an entire week of practice with Achilles soreness. It was such a foolish move by the 49ers to abide by Evans.

Teams have to protect players from themselves. And if they have to go one more week without Evans, with a critical matchup looming, so be it.

Speaking of protecting players, Dre Greenlaw was also out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. It's unclear when he suffered the injury.

Shanahan never shared that Greenlaw was hurt in the Week 10 postgame or on Monday while on a conference call with reporters. It's very strange that he suddenly got hurt.

In any case, they're hopeful Greenlaw will return to practice on Thursday, like Evans. Last but not least, Renardo Green was limited on Wednesday. He's been nursing a back injury he suffered in Week 9.

He toughed it out against the Cowboys before exiting the game in the second half. There was concern that he could be out of practice this week.

But he's managed to participate in a limited capacity, which is an encouraging sign. All eyes will be on Evans and Greenlaw for the rest of the week.

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