How 49ers Can Take Advantage of Malik Mustapha Starting

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. However, there is one player who might end up being worth selling if the price is right. Malik Mustapha has not played much in the new Raheem Morris defense after being a two-year starter for the 49ers.

The 49ers could trade the safety with starting experience if the price is right at the trade deadline.

San Francisco 49ers could trade Malik Mustapha

Mustapha is a former fourth-rounder, drafted 125th overall. However, that did not stop him from seeing the field in a significant way as a rookie. Mustapha started in Week 4 and did not look back. He started 12 games in his rookie season and added 72 tackles.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in Week 18 of his rookie season. Mustapha missed the first six weeks of the 2025 season as he recovered from the injury. However, once he was healthy, the team started to bench rookie Marques Sigle to get Mustapha back into a full-time role.

Despite 22 starts in his first two seasons, new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has not been as interested in getting him on the field. Mustapha missed some time in training camp, and it opened the door for Sigle to start in Week 1.

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Sigle has an ankle injury, but will return in a few weeks. This could give Mustapha a chance to prove that he is valuable on the trade market in a short-term starting stint.

On one hand, the 49ers are a team with too many injuries and not enough depth. Trading a starter-caliber player, even if Sigle returns, could be unwise.

The other thought is that the team acquiring Mustapha will be adding him at a time when they have a year and a half of team control on his rookie contract. He is young and is a two-year starter.

The combination of experience, youth, team control, and a cost-effective deal would probably net more on the trade market than some would expect.

The 49ers could find a way to spin Mustapha into a player at a different position of need. They could also recoup draft capital. Given the top-heavy state of the roster and the age of some of their stars, it would not be a bad idea to try to add a few extra draft picks.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers handle Mustapha.