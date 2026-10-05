5 49ers Whose Stock Is Falling After Week 4
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The San Francisco 49ers moved to 4-0 with their win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4. While most players on the team continue to see their stock rise, there are a few players who did not perform well in the win. Who saw their stock drop?
5 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock is Declining
Jordan Watkins
Watkins could be a stock-up player because he played a career-high 16 snaps in Week 4. However, he did not see a target or catch a pass. It has been a bit of a one-step-forward-and-one-step-back type of progression for the 49ers' former fourth-round pick.
Upton Stout
Stout struggled before he left the game due to injury. However, finishing the game with an unknown status for the next week is never good. Still, before that, he allowed a big catch and missed two tackles. He was arguably the 49ers' biggest liability on defense when he left the game.
Jack Jones
When Stout left the game, the 49ers decided to play Deommodore Lenoir in the slot. Then, they played Jack Jones on the outside. Jones struggled, particularly in the run game. This is the second week in a row that injuries in the secondary caused Jones to play more than expected. This is also the second week in a row that Jones has struggled.
Gracen Halton
The 49ers are admittedly asking more from their fourth-round rookie than you would typically expect. However, he left Week 3 with cramps and saw his snaps reduced in Week 4, despite the team being thin along the interior.
Former UDFA and practice squad option Sebastian Valdez played more snaps and had a bigger impact than Halton in Week 4. It makes sense for the 49ers to limit Halton's snaps to keep him healthy for the full season. It is also a sign that Halton might not have the best conditioning.
Kaelon Black
When Black had 14 carries for 65 yards, it looked like he was going to have a real role in the offense as a rookie. However, he has been a minimal backup since then. He has 17 carries for 55 yards in the three games since Week 1. He also went from 28 snaps in Week 1 to averaging 14 per game in the three weeks since then.
Black was not expected to have a significant role, but it has been getting smaller in recent weeks, which is surprising.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley