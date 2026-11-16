What We Learned About the 49ers in their Win Over the Dallas Cowboys

The 49ers just won another game, and now their record is 8-1. Give them credit.

Their offense seems unstoppable even without Mike Evans, thanks to the addition of Keenan Allen, the return of Deebo Samuel, and the emergence of Kaelon Black and Jordan Watkins, not to mention the MVP-caliber play from Brock Purdy and brilliant coaching from Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers scored a whopping 46 points in Dallas. And yet, they won by only six points, which is alarming because the offense didn't turn the ball over. It was close to flawless. The defense simply stunk, particularly when it came to stopping the pass.

Through 10 weeks this season, the 49ers have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. It's giving up just 3.4 yards per carry, which is tied with Seattle for the lowest mark in the league. Plus, the 49ers have given up just four rushing touchdowns all season. Impressive.

But, the pass defense has been putrid in every way. On Sunday, the 49ers gave up 343 yards and 5 touchdown passes to Dak Prescott, who's mediocre. A few weeks earlier, the 49ers gave up three touchdown passes to Michael Penix Jr., who's subpar.

In the past three games, the 49ers defense has recorded just one sack, and that was when Dak Prescott jogged out of bounds for no gain. For the season, the 49ers average just 1.8 sacks per game, which ranks tied for fourth-worst in the league.

Part of the problem is Nick Bosa. He simply hasn't produced this season, and moves with a noticeable limp on the field. Not surprising, considering he's had three ACL tears in his career. On most plays, the offensive tackle pushes him past the quarterback with ease. And he's still the best edge rusher on the team.

Then, there are the cornerbacks.

Renardo Green is good, but injured, and hasn't finished either of the 49ers' past two games. Deommodore Lenoir also is injured and has given up a passer rating of 105.7 this season. And Upton Stout is knicked up all the time and has allowed a passer rating of 116. These guys play such soft coverage, the pass rush doesn't have much time to sack the quarterback.

And then there's safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who has given up a passer rating of 105.9 this season. He's not injured -- he's just bad. No excuses for him.

Which means the 49ers can't cover or sack the quarterback. That's a terrible combination for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

So far, the 49ers' big trade deadline addition, DeForest Buckner, hasn't improved the defense at all. Which means they need to hope that Nick Bosa becomes Nick Bosa again. Right now, he's Rick Bosa -- a complete impostor.

In addition, the 49ers need veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs to get healthy and play well right away, something he hasn't been able to do all year.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have what seems to be an all-time great offense. But if they fail to win the Super Bowl yet again, you can point directly at the defense and the general manager who built it.