Defeating the Dallas Cowboys was way more stressful than it needed to be for the San Francisco 49ers. It went down to the wire before they sealed the deal in a 46-40 win.

Several 49ers stood out positively in this game as winners, while a few others were negatives. Let's take a look at the winners and losers from the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Cowboys.

Winners

Brock Purdy

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone hand Brock Purdy a top hat and a wand because he looked like a magician against the Cowboys. The 49ers needed him to be, or they would've lost.

Purdy strengthened his MVP case with his immaculate performance, completing 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards (career-high), three touchdowns, and no turnovers. He did all of that despite a bunch of pressure in his face throughout the game.

Christian McCaffrey

Another elite 49ers performer was Christian McCaffrey. He tallied three touchdowns and 223 scrimmage yards. But his most impressive work was his two touchdown catches and runs that made history.

McCaffrey caught a 74-yard and a 66-yard touchdown pass, becoming the first running back in NFL history to have multiple receiving touchdowns of at least 65 yards in a game. Have yourself a day, McCaffrey.

Keenan Allen

Running 20 routes and catching five passes for 61 yards probably isn't what the 49ers had in mind for Keenan Allen in this game. But that's exactly what he did, and they needed it.

Allen's contributions helped sustain drives and kept the passing game flowing. The 49ers needed a wide receiver who could separate with Mike Evans out. Allen has answered that need.

Kaelon Black

What a breakout game for rookie Kaelon Black. He's a tough running back to bring down, as shown by his 25-yard touchdown run. This kind of performance has been brewing since Week 7.

His numbers may not be that impressive (11 rushes for 53 yards), but his impact is as clear as day. He's been a solid addition to the 49ers' offense.

Jordan Watkins

He only reeled in two catches for 49 yards, but make no mistake. Watkins is a winner from this game. It's another example of how he's becoming a key offensive player. Whenever he gets his chances, he makes the most of them. He continues to be rewarded.

Losers

Deommodore Lenoir

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) attempts to make a catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir (2) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an extremely rough game for Deommodore Lenoir. The Cowboys made a point of picking on him in coverage. Lenoir was targeted 16 times, allowing 10 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

George Pickens outclassed him. I'm sure playing with compromised health hindered Lenoir, so he gets credit for toughing it out. Still, he was demolished. It was by far the worst game of his NFL career.

Marques Sigle

One of the touchdowns Lenoir allowed could've been avoided had Marques Sigle not abandoned his zone. The 49ers were in quarters coverage, so Sigle had a deep quarter zone.

Yet for some reason, he charged downhill within seconds of the ball being snapped. It seems he bit on the play action, which was foolish. He left Lenoir on the island with Pickens, who scored where Sigle should've been in his zone.

Connor Colby

It felt like on almost every pass attempt, Connor Cobly was being driven back. He was having a difficult time holding his own. The entire offensive line wasn't playing up to par, which is why Purdy was sacked five times. But Colby's struggles stood out the most, as usual.

49ers' pass rush

The 49ers' pass rush was their most pitiful performance in this game. They were ineffective for the second consecutive game. Except this time, they were downright nonexistent. Dak Prescott was pressured only 16 times on his 54 dropbacks.

A pass rush led by Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, and Osa Odighizuwa must be better. It needs to be better. That's enough talent to make an impact. They don't need to pop off for five sacks or more a game, but it can't be as poor as it was in this game.

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