5 Biggest Questions Facing 49ers Defense in 2026

Now that the San Francisco 49ers season is about to start, what are some of the biggest questions facing the 49ers defense before Week 1?

Biggest Questions Facing San Francisco 49ers Defense

Do they have enough opposite Nick Bosa?

Nick Bosa is coming back from an ACL injury. Mykel Williams is on the PUP and will miss six games. Romello Height is expected to be a pass rush specialist. Sam Okuayinonnu is on the IR. San Francisco has Keion White and Height to rush across from Bosa. Do they have enough juice between the Patriots castoff and the mid-round rookie?

Which young interior rushers step up?

The 49ers will lean heavily on Osa Odighizuwa to lead the interior defensive line group. Then, it comes down to a bunch of first and second-year players. They have Alfred Collins and CJ West entering year two. The duo was up and down in their rookie season, and now they have a new defensive coordinator. Then, Gracen Halton and James Thompson are the rookies.

Do the second-year lineman step up in a new defense, or do we see a lot of the rookies?

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Who is the third linebacker?

Dre Greenlaw will start next to Fred Warner. What happens after that is up to the 49ers. It appears Tatum Bethune will back up Warner, and Garrett Wallow will back up Greenlaw. So, it could be the veteran Luke Gifford or the rookie Jaden Dugger getting the SAM snaps. Who is on the field when the 49ers play base?

Can Renardo Green step up?

Green was challenged this offseason. New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris brought in Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs and Ephesians Prysock to compete with Green. Hobbs is hurt, Prysock is just a rookie, but Jones was beaten by Green cleanly.

Now, does it translate to the NFL field? Green is entering a crucial third season and the 49ers will not be afraid to bench him.

Will Ji’Ayir Brown earn an extension?

Brown is entering the last year of his deal, and there are no indications of the 49ers signing him before the year starts. So, his play this year will determine how much money he makes and he whether he ends up sticking with the 49ers.

If Brown plays well, he wil get a big payday, whether it be San Francisco or another team. If Browns struggles, the questions get even bigger about his future.