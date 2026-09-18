5 Matchups 49ers Must Exploit to Dominate Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers are significant favorites against the Miami Dolphins entering Week 2. What are the biggest matchup advantages the team has?

5 Matchup Advantages that Favor the San Francisco 49ers over the Miami Dolphins

Kyle Shanahan vs. Jeff Hafley

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has quite a bit of familiarity with the Dolphins coaching staff. The Dolphins head coach and defensive play caller is Jeff Hafley. Hafley was more recently with the Green Bay Packers.



Still, from 2016 through 2018, he was the 49ers defensive backs coach. He brought Bobby Slowik to be the Dolphins' offensive coordinator. Slowik was with Miami last year, which means Mike McDaniel hired him. He was with McDaniel and the 49ers from 2017 through 2022, moving up from quality control to an assistant, to the passing game coordinator.

These two are smart and have learned a lot from Shanahan. Still, Shanahan knows them better.

Osa Odighizuwa vs. Miami Interior

The 49ers trade acquisition was excellent in Week 1, recording five pressures. The Dolphins interior offensive line brings as many questions as Odighizuwa has provided answers. At right guard, Jonah Savaiinaea struggled as a rookie and did not look better in year two.

Kadyn Proctor is starting at left guard. While he is a first-round pick, he is a rookie. Neither are a good match for the veteran.

Upton Stout vs. Malik Washington

The Dolphins wide receivers are not deep. So, their third wide receiver, Malik Washington, should struggle. Washington had three catches on eight targets in Week 1. His career high in yards was 317. Stout is not the best in coverage, but Washington should not have a chance to get hot.

Mike Evans vs. Dolphins secondary

The Dolphins secondary has plenty of questions entering the year. Week 1 did not help. Rookie Chris Johnson plays both inside and outside. That is a lot to ask of a rookie, even if he was a first-round pick.

Jason Marshall and Juju Brents are the other two options at cornerback. If the team needs Mike Evans to have a big game, he will produce as much as they want.

Miami Edges vs. San Francisco 49ers Tackles

Miami has young and ascending Chop Robinson on their line. Aside from that, it gets thin. They have speed rusher Josh Uche, and then Malik Herring and Robert Beal fill out the depth. Herring has not had a pressure since Week 11 of 2024, and Beal could not even make the 49ers' weak group.