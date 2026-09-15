49ers’ Mike Evans Could Be Just Getting Started

One of the most impressive performances from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams was the debut of Mike Evans. What might be even more encouraging is that Evans was hardly used for half of the game, and there were plenty of chances for him to have a much bigger game

The 49ers appear to be saving Evans and using the 33-year-old when they need him the most. They leaned on Evans heavily to jump out on the Rams and then put him back in the garage for most of the second half.

San Francisco 49ers Have More to Show With WR Mike Evans

Evans started the game with three catches for 22 yards. At the half, he had five catches for 47 yards. He caught a two-yard touchdown pass to cap off the 49ers' first drive of the second half. However, the 49ers did not lean on him after that, and that is the stat line he finished the game with.

Mike Evans showing he's still got it in year 13 🙌@insidethenfl Week 1 Mic’ Up on X pic.twitter.com/ieCc3IRntv — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026

To be fair, Brock Purdy only threw four passes from this point on. He hit Deebo Samuel a few times, including a touchdown pass to Samuel. Then, the 49ers ran the ball to ice the game.

So, if the 49ers are in a scenario where they are pressed to score, it is clear that Evans is the primary. When the 49ers get up by two scores or more, they are preserving the veteran. There could be some big games in the future for Evans, but he might not have blow-up potential when the 49ers are massive favorites.

More than the fact that he will likely get more targets in closer games is the idea that De’Zhaun Stribling is expected to miss at least the next four games. The rookie was leading the team in snaps and routes run when he went down with an injury.

If he were healthy and continued to ascend, he would eventually take over some of the work that Evans was getting. However, when the 49ers are in go-to situations, it is clear they trust Evans over Samuel or Demarcus Robinson, who were third and fourth behind Stribling in the season opener.

Evans is in his 13th NFL season. He has hit 1,000 yards in 11 of the first 12 years. Injuries held him back last year. If Evans is healthy, 1,000 yards is going to be a lock for the veteran in 2026.