One 49ers Player Could Seize a Bigger Role With Stribling Out

One of the exciting factors about the San Francisco 49ers this season was seeing rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.

Unfortunately, he won't have the luxury of showcasing his ability throughout the regular season. Stribling underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday after injuring his deltoid ligament against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

The 49ers are expecting to be out for close to 10 weeks, which is a significant amount of time. It could even be a little longer, as there's no telling how his recovery will go.

In any case, the 49ers will not have their polarizing No. 33 overall draft pick for most of this season. That means other players will need to step up.

Deebo Samuel will be first in line, then Demarcus Robinson. Both will be up for it, as proven veterans, especially Samuel. However, the 49ers can't just rely on them.

This 49ers players need to step up

At least one other player will need to step up and seize a role with Stribling out. That 49ers player will likely be Jacob Cowing.

Cowing has a perfect opportunity in front of him to finally break out. He's been waiting in the wings for his chance, but he could never shine due to an injury.

Now that he's healthy, he cannot falter when his number gets called. Kyle Shanahan will surely utilize him more with Stribling out. He has no choice.

Against the Rams, Cowing saw a tiny bit of playing time. He registered three routes run in the game. Expect that to be in the double digits moving forward.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It needs to start in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. That is an excellent matchup to see what Cowing can do with an increase in snaps.

Shanahan needs to get Cowing going to see what he can do with his opportunities. Even if it's just a few targets for him, as long as he's involved, it's beneficial.

If it were a divisional game where the 49ers couldn't afford to experiment, then fine. Ride with the veterans from start to finish.

But against the Dolphins, there's no reason Cowing can't be a designated target on a play. They have to see if he can handle a bigger role.

What if Stribling doesn't return this season? What if another receiver gets injured? That is why it's important to get Cowing rolling.

Give him his chance to see what he can do. And if he fails, then onto the next.

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