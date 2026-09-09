5 Matchups That Could Decide 49ers vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will open the season against the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could decide the fate of the NFC later in the year. If the 49ers want to win, they need to dominate these five matchups.

5 Biggest Matchups in San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Does Deommodore Lenoir move around?

One of the potential shifts from Robert Saleh to Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator is the possibility of Lenoir moving around. He played outside and inside before last year, but Saleh had him stuck on one side of the defense.

The Rams took advantage last year by motioning their receivers away from him. If Lenoir can follow Puka Nacua when he motions, it would give the team a matchup advantage they did not have previously.

Nick Bosa vs Warren McClendon

McClendon was a backup, but stepped into a starting role last year when Rob Havenstein went down. Now, he is entering his first full season as a starter. He will go against Nick Bosa, which does not sound good on paper. However, Bosa tore his ACL and might be eased back in. If that is the case, does McClendon take advantage? If Bosa can show him some veteran moves it would go a long way.

Myles Garrett vs Trent Williams

This is best on best. Garrett often rushes against the left tackle. He has been the best defensive player in the NFL for a few years now. At the same time, Williams is viewed as the best left tackle at his position. How well Williams can protect Brock Purdy and how much disruption Garrett causes will determine the outcome.

How effective will Kaelon Black be?

This is a huge game, but it is still just Week 1. The team will want to feed Christian McCaffrey, but after his 2025 season, they cannot overload him with touches. So, Black has to find a way to be efficient from his first carry on. Will he give San Francisco the ability to ease McCaffrey in?

Can Brock Purdy Solve the Rams?

Purdy is 5-1 against the Cardinals in games that he starts. He is 5-2 against the Seahawks when he starts. Weirdly enough, he is just 1-2 against the Rams. Whether it be injury or struggles in the actual games, this is the one team in the division that Purdy has not mastered. Can he get on track?