6 49ers Who May Have Lost Their Jobs in OTAs

While there is not going to be much roster movement during OTAs, you can always sense the start of a player losing their job or opportunity by how some of the practices are run. Which players on the San Francisco 49ers might be in the most trouble after OTAs?

These San Francisco 49ers saw their stock drop at OTAs

Jordan James

Jordan James is going to get a chance to compete for the backup running back, but if OTAs were any indication, he will not be able to hold onto the job long. Kaelon Black is his direct competition, and the question around him was what he could bring to the pass-catching game. With a good showing in that area at OTAs, he might be better than James in all areas.

Isaac Guerendo

Isaac Guerendo was already entering the year in hot water after getting zero carries in 2025. Then, he entered the offseason programs with an injury that carried over from his offseason training. He was already a cut candidate, and now he is seeing his stock go down.

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is another player who entered OTAs as a likely cut candidate. He would need to prove that he is more valuable than some of the young former draft picks. That did not happen this week. Jacob Cowing was a winner of OTAs and might have locked down the punt return job. Jordan Watkins flashed as well. They both need to get through training camp, but if they do, they will make it over Robinson.

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Nick Zakelj

Zakelj had a role on the 49ers because he could play guard and center. However, early indications are that Brett Toth has taken over that role and Drake Nugent has shown enough at center, that Zaklj is mostly viewed as just a guard now. With all of the depth brought in at guard, he has no spot here.

Luke Gifford

Kyle Shanahan noted that Gifford will get the first chance at starting in the strong-side linebacker role, which is great. He also said it is an open competition, which is not great. Rookie Jaden Dugger is already flashing, and Nick Martin is in year two.

Marques Sigle

The 49ers signing of Ashtyn Davis does not help speak to the confidence the team has in Sigle. Davis could immediately step in as the third safety, pushing Sigle down another spot after starting last year.