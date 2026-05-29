Kyle Shanahan Hints at Competition for Starting Spot on 49ers Defense
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The San Francisco 49ers are going to have an open competition at linebacker. While the starting middle linebacker and weakside linebacker have been spoken for, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he expects there to be competition at strong side linebacker, although Luke Gifford might currently have the lead based on his play from last season.
Luke Gifford could start for the San Francisco 49ers
The strong side linebacker does not play much, as the 49ers run nickel and play a slot cornerback over a third linebacker on most downs. However, Gifford did play 172 snaps last season. Beyond that, Raheem Morris is expected to be more versatile with his linebacker usage than Robert Saleh. So there is a chance that the strong side linebacker could play 200 snaps or more this year. Right now, Shanahan likes Gifford's chances, but there are others who can compete to win the starting spot.
Last year, Tatum Bethune ran behind Fred Warner as the backup middle linebacker. This allowed to work on play calling with the green dot. So, you would assume that Bethune stays in that role. Last year, Garrett Wallow started at the weakside spot when Dee Winters went down. He was only signed because Nick Martin got banged up when the chance to step into the weakside role presented itself.
The thought would be that they would slide back into that role this year, and they can compete to back up Dre Greenlaw. So, it mostly leaves Jaden Dugger as the likely competition for Gifford. This makes a lot of sense when looking at the profile of Dugger.
He is big, strong, and athletic, but he is raw as a linebacker. The strong side linebacker would be asked to play near the line of scrimmage more often and blitz. He would be leaning on his size more to defend against the run. For example, Gifford played 120 run snaps to 52 pass downs. All of this matches the skill set of Dugger.
The good news is that Dugger just has to beat out Luke Gifford to get on the field as a rookie. The bad news is that the role is not major, and if he does not beat out Gifford, there is a chance that the 49ers try to sneak him onto the practice squad. As it stands, Jalen Graham is likely the third option at the strong side position.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley