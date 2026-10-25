8 Biggest Takeaways From 49ers' Week 7 Loss to Falcons

Undefeated no longer.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first defeat of the season to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-20. It was an ugly performance by the 49ers, with so many self-inflicted wounds. Let's dive into the eight biggest takeaways from their Week 7 loss.

Drowsy 49ers

You would've thought that the 49ers took melatonin before they played the Falcons. They looked so drowsy for the majority of this game, but it was to be expected, as I predicted they would lose here.

The 49ers have played in tough back-to-back games and had to fly to the East Coast to play the Falcons, who have a rest advantage.

Their sloppiness proved it. The penalties were egregious, the turnovers were high, and the star players didn't show up consistently. The Bye Week is arriving at the perfect time for the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey durability issues

The 49ers opened up the game with a heavy workload for Christian McCaffrey. It was working well until he suffered a quad injury, forcing him to leave in the first half.

Thankfully, he returned to the game and didn't seem hampered by it. McCaffrey was getting worked on extensively on the sideline to help loosen his muscles.

However, that's been the case in every game this season. The broadcast pans to McCaffrey with a trainer or a massage gun to help keep him loose, indicating that his body can no longer handle a heavy workload.

Kaelon Black breakout game?

It was an amazing start to the game for rookie Kaleon Black. He was on the verge of a breakout game, and it still kind of was. Unfortunately, Black lost a fumble that set up a scoring drive for the Falcons.

After that fumble, the 49ers' offense was never the same. As solid as Black performed, his fumble overshadowed it all. The 49ers wouldn't feature the rookie much after that.

Kyle Shanahan hates his wide receivers

The first-half game plan for the 49ers was a heavy dose of running the football. Even though Kyle Shanahan has the "MVP" quarterback, he elected to run the ball more often than not.

It's proof that Shanahan hates his wide receivers. It wasn't until the 49ers were trailing in the second half that he started to dial up more pass plays, and it actually worked to a degree.

Jordan Watkins almost had a couple of amazing plays, but needs to learn how to keep the ball secured. In any case, the 49ers will have one or two of their injured receivers back after the Bye Week.

MVP Brock Purdy?

It's starting to look like the real MVP is Mike Evans, not Brock Purdy. Without Evans, the 49ers' offense is a shell of itself. In the last six quarters without Evans, they've only mustered 23 points.

Of those 23 points, only one came from a passing touchdown. Meanwhile, Purdy has thrown two interceptions. An MVP quarterback shouldn't need to rely on one player, but Purdy clearly does.

A performance like this should quiet down the ridiculous MVP talk with Purdy. He's a terrific player, but MVP? It's October. Anyone engaging in MVP discussions this early in the season is delusional. Let's wait until December before pushing this narrative.

Penalty machine Jack Jones

For crying out loud, please get cornerback Jack Jones off the field for good. Every time he's out there, he's flagged for a penalty. He's essentially a penalty machine.

The Falcons made it a point to target whoever Jones was in coverage against, knowing that they could either win the rep or most likely earn a penalty in their favor.

I'd rather see rookie Ephesians Prysock than Jones. At least Prysock gives the 49ers long-term value with growth through reps played. Jones is a liability and should never see the field again.

Eddy Pineiro woes continue

The 49ers must go for two points after scoring a touchdown. Kicker Eddy Pineiro is unreliable. He's had the yips all season, with zero signs of getting out of it.

Maybe the Bye Week is arriving at a perfect time for him to reset. But I imagine the 49ers will look at which kickers they could bring in while they're off. Enough is enough.

An edge rusher trade is needed

Speaking of moves the 49ers can make, an edge rusher trade is needed. Their pass rush wasn't a factor in this game, and I know the entire defense was drowsy, but this is what their pass rush is.

John Lynch needs to call the Los Angeles Chargers for Khalil Mack or the Indianapolis Colts to bring DeForest Buckner back. As long as they add an impactful player there, it'll be huge for them.

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