49ers Expected to Pursue a Trade for Colts DT DeForest Buckner

The 49ers almost certainly will make a big move before the NFL's trade deadline next month.

And that move, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, could be to trade for the Pro Bowl defensive tackle the 49ers traded to the Colts in 2020. Yes, we're talking DeForest Buckner.

Buckner told the media after the Colts' latest loss that he's tired of the "same old song and dance," and the Colts reportedly are open to trading some of their star players, including Buckner, after firing general manager Chris Ballard a few days ago.

The 49ers drafted Buckner with the 7th pick in the 2016 draft, and he played for them through the 2019 season. Then, after losing the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in February 2020, they traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, which they used to draft Javon Kinlaw. =

Mistake.

The 49ers did this so they could extend Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward, neither of whom is still on the team.

Double mistake.

Now, the 49ers seem to want Buckner back. Of course they do. He's still a great player who should have spent his entire career with the 49ers, and they currently need a defensive tackle.

Technically, they need players at lots of positions because, once again, they're among the most injured teams in the NFL. But lots of their injured players are supposed to come back soon. That's why they might not trade for a wide receiver. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson and De'Zhaun Stribling all are supposed to come back soon.

Defensive tackle is another story. The 49ers lost Alfred Collins for the season -- he's not coming back until 2027. And he might never make a full recovery, considering he tore his patellar tendon. Former 49ers draft pick Drake Jackson tore his patellar tendon in February of 2025 and has appeared in just four games since then.

Which brings us back to Buckner. He would fill the 49ers' biggest need, he's available, and they could get him probably for a third-round draft pick. Plus, he's still in his prime. He has four sacks in six games this season. He would give the 49ers a closer on their defensive line in case Nick Bosa doesn't make a full recovery this season. And then, the 49ers could give Buckner an extension during the offseason, considering he'll be a free agent.

At this point, I fully expect the 49ers to trade for Buckner. That's because they know they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and the right move could put them over the top. Plus, the Seattle Seahawks might trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, so the 49ers better do something big.