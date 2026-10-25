49ers Expected to Pursue a Trade for Colts DT DeForest Buckner
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The 49ers almost certainly will make a big move before the NFL's trade deadline next month.
And that move, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, could be to trade for the Pro Bowl defensive tackle the 49ers traded to the Colts in 2020. Yes, we're talking DeForest Buckner.
Buckner told the media after the Colts' latest loss that he's tired of the "same old song and dance," and the Colts reportedly are open to trading some of their star players, including Buckner, after firing general manager Chris Ballard a few days ago.
The 49ers drafted Buckner with the 7th pick in the 2016 draft, and he played for them through the 2019 season. Then, after losing the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in February 2020, they traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, which they used to draft Javon Kinlaw. =
Mistake.
The 49ers did this so they could extend Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward, neither of whom is still on the team.
Double mistake.
Now, the 49ers seem to want Buckner back. Of course they do. He's still a great player who should have spent his entire career with the 49ers, and they currently need a defensive tackle.
Technically, they need players at lots of positions because, once again, they're among the most injured teams in the NFL. But lots of their injured players are supposed to come back soon. That's why they might not trade for a wide receiver. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson and De'Zhaun Stribling all are supposed to come back soon.
Defensive tackle is another story. The 49ers lost Alfred Collins for the season -- he's not coming back until 2027. And he might never make a full recovery, considering he tore his patellar tendon. Former 49ers draft pick Drake Jackson tore his patellar tendon in February of 2025 and has appeared in just four games since then.
Which brings us back to Buckner. He would fill the 49ers' biggest need, he's available, and they could get him probably for a third-round draft pick. Plus, he's still in his prime. He has four sacks in six games this season. He would give the 49ers a closer on their defensive line in case Nick Bosa doesn't make a full recovery this season. And then, the 49ers could give Buckner an extension during the offseason, considering he'll be a free agent.
At this point, I fully expect the 49ers to trade for Buckner. That's because they know they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and the right move could put them over the top. Plus, the Seattle Seahawks might trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, so the 49ers better do something big.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn