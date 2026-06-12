George Kittle Praises QB Mac Jones' Impact on the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones has become a favorite within the building.

Even though he's the backup quarterback, his impact has been significant enough to earn a lot of respect within the organization. After poor stints with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, many have labelled him as a bust. He didn't let that bother him as he revitalized his career with the 49ers.

George Kittle is a big fan of Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since arriving in San Francisco last season, he has impressed both his teammates and coaches, establishing himself as a trusted, more-than-capable backup to Brock Purdy.

In eight appearances while the 49ers dealt with injuries at key offensive positions, Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The stats are very respectable.

49ers tight end George Kittle had high praise for Jones as he begins the second year of his contract, explaining how the quarterback's presence and positive energy have provided a major boost to the locker room.

“He’s a juice guy. He’s got all the energy in the world and he loves life. Usually your quarterback is not usually the glue guy, and Mac Jones is a glue guy," shared Kittle on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

"It’s usually an offensive lineman, a TE or a defensive lineman. There’s usually one guy that the entire team loves, and it’s not usually a quarterback. That’s Mac Jones. He goes everywhere with the boys. If you invite him to anything, he’s there…

"He played last year and won 4 or 5 games for us, it’s the only reason why we made the playoffs, so the fact that you have a guy like that, who can play at a high level, wants to stay, be on the team, and he’s a glue guy, I have nothing but green flags to say about Mac Jones and he’s a 10 out of 10.”

Jones' contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, but the lack of offseason trade interest in him suggests he could extend his stay in San Francisco, something that would likely be welcomed by both the team and the quarterback himself.

It would make sense to keep him around for longer. It may be too late for Jones to become a starter elsewhere, so keeping him on in the years to come would be a good move.

Kittle says what we all think regarding Jones.