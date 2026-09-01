The Biggest Snubs from the 49ers' Initial 53-Man Roster

The cutdown period went as the 49ers planned but for one exception: standout UDFA defensive tackle Bryon Eason was put on waivers and claimed by Kansas City. Defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. was also claimed by the Raiders.

Punter Corliss Waitman was signed to a one-year deal, long-snapper Jon Weeks was signed to the practice squad, and Nate Hobbs and Nick Martin were placed on injured reserve.

Offense

QB (3) Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke

This is the best the 49er quarterback position has been in years. Purdy healthy and looking good, Jones with a year in the system, and Rourke emerging.

RB (4) Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk, with Deebo Samuel available, Isaac Guerendo on PUP, and Sincere McCormick on IR.

McCaffrey has shown some new pop, while Black and James look ready for prime time.

WR (6) Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing. Christian Kirk goes to IR but is expected to return, serving as a receiver and kick returner hedge against Cowing.

Evans’ body is breaking down as he’s struggling to stack weeks. A heavy load will be placed on the young players here and they appear to be ready for it. Robinson is an undersung but key part of this group with a strong connection to Purdy.

TE (4) George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis.

Kittle stays on pace for Melbourne.

OL (8) Trent Williams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominic Puni, Colton McKivitz, Jordan Patterson, Connor Colby, Vederian Lowe, Enrique Cruz Jr. Austen Pleasants to IR with a return designation, Brett Toth and Nick Zakelj IR with no designation to return.

Willis jumps into the fire at starting LG, with Patterson acquired as a safety net for both the rookie and Brendel.

Defense

DL (9) Nick Bosa, Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, Sam Okuayinonu, Keion White, Romello Height, James Thompson Jr., Alfred Collins, C.J. West. Ogbo Okoronkwo and Sebastian Valdez were signed to the practice squad.

With Collins and West in free fall, the question is who starts in their place. Thompson had a great camp, but starting against the Rams in Melbourne may be a big ask. If Collins and West see the field? Duck.

LB (6) Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Jaden Dugger, Tatum Bethune, Garret Wallow, Luke Gifford. Nick Martin on IR.

This may be a prime spot for in-season cuts depending on the development from Dugger.

DB (6) Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock. Nate Hobbs to IR. Jakob Robinson to the practice squad.

Solid if unspectacular group. Will Green keep his job when he doesn’t create any turnovers? Maybe.

S (5) Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Siran Neal, Ashtyn Davis. Jalen Stroman to practice squad.

Specialists

PK Eddy Pineiro, P Corliss Waitman, ?.

Both had excellent camps. Jon Weeks has been released and the team will be looking for a new long snapper.

The practice squad:

OT - Isaac Alarcon

TE - Khalil Dinkins

LB - Jalen Graham

WR - Wesley Grimes

WR - KhaDarel Hodge

RB - Sincere McCormick

OL - Drake Nugent

DL - Ogbo Okoronkwo

WR - Will Pauling

CB - Jakob Robinson

S - Jalen Stroman

DL - Sebastian Valdez