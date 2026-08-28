Projecting the 49ers 53-Man Roster Before Final Cuts

The 49ers outkicked the Raiders to finish the preseason with an 18-12 win. The focus now turns to who makes the roster and how Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will navigate through the injuries.

As Shanahan has said, the roster will be fluid even after the initial 53 are set, a clear nod to additional plans in free agency, trade, and waivers after cutdown day. My guesses, a combination of expectations and what I’d do.

The 53

Offense:

QB (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke (PUP)

When Rourke comes off PUP, a roster cut will need to be made elsewhere; I expect the Niners to carry three QBs on the 53. They can’t risk exposing Rourke to waivers.

RB (5): Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James, Sincere McCormick, Kyle Juszczyk. McCormick will be a likely cut candidate once players come off PUP.

WR (5): Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing. Jordan Watkins is cut, more athlete than receiver; he doesn’t play to his speed on the field and his skillset is common. Cowing isn’t safe if they can find a returner.

TE (4): George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell, 4th TE added via cutdown waivers.

OL (9): Trent Williams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Connor Colby, Brett Toth, Vederian Lowe, Enrique Cruz Jr. Robert Jones is cut with the expectation he clears waivers.

Defense:

DT (5): Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, James Thompson Jr., Bryson Eason, Sebastian Valdez. Alfred Collins is stashed on IR until he’s healthy and loses a ton of weight.

This means that C.J. West is cut. In my book it’s the right call, but a 4th-round pick in year two is a tough cut to make. Most projections think the Niners will expose Eason to waivers. Fans will say trade Collins or West, but with how they’re playing currently as roller skating extras in Xanadu, there is no realistic trade market for them.

Edge (5): Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Sam Okuayinonu, Keion White, Ogbo Okoronkwo. Mykel Williams stays on PUP and then it’s a roster cut elsewhere.

LB (6): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Jaden Dugger, Deion Jones, Tatum Bethune, Garrett Wallow.

Jones has years of experience with Morris, had his best game last year against Atlanta, and has the best combination of pass rush skill and hands for takeaways. In addition, Jones had over 270 special teams snaps last year and can fulfill a role there.

Cuts are severe, as the Niners may try to trade a LB. Cuts or trades could include Nick Martin, Luke Gifford, Jalen Graham, and Larry Worth III. The team will hope that some will clear waivers and can be signed to the practice squad.

DB (5): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Jack Jones, Darrell Luter Jr.; possibly a cutdown player could be added in waivers here. Ephesians Prysock goes to PUP, while Luter can be cut when Prysock returns. Nate Hobbs is in the mix, but he’s been relatively quiet.

S (4): Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Siran Neal

Neal outplayed Ashtyn Davis in the Raider game and has additional value on special teams, along with DB/S versatility. They will shop the cutdown list for help.

ST (3): PK Eddy Pineiro, P Corliss Waitman, LS Jon Weeks.

Top potential cutdown waiver additions

TE Dallen Bentley (DEN) 6-4/253. Two-way player with inline blocking, hands, and YAC. The Niners met with him a few times during the draft process; he played at Utah. If the Broncos keep Bentley, Justin Joly is another cutdown option for Denver, a catch TE.

S Louis Moore (MIA) 5-11/190. Six picks at Indiana last year with 88 tackles and a QB rating when targeted of 45.

WR/KR Emmanuel Henderson (SEA) 6-1/185. A rare kick returner/gunner that may get squeezed out in Seattle; he was a 6th-round pick. 4.4 speed, 94-yard kick return TD at Kansas last year, he averaged over 25 yards per return. 45 catches for 766 yards and 5 TDs.

G/T Alex Harkey (LAC) 6-6/327. The Chargers’ top run blocker vs. the Niners. The front office knows him well; the Niners value players coming out of the Oregon program.

Trade targets?

Speaking of Oregon, Niner fans keep hoping for edge Kayvon Thibodeaux; the Giants keep saying he’s not for sale. Only three edges are projected for the first round next year, and all are expected to go before the Niner pick. A 2027 2nd and “who else do you want?” could be offered. May not be taken, but I think he’ll be a wish list target.

If Jacksonville is willing to part with free safety Antonio Johnson, go get him, but he’s not expected to be put on the trade market yet.

The NFL roster cutdown deadline is Sunday at 3 p.m. Pacific.