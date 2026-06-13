Brandon Aiyuk Deletes the Videos of Him Taunting the 49ers

The standoff between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers might come to an end soon.

On Friday, he deleted the two videos he made the past few days in which he taunted the 49ers for paying him $50 million in eight months, voiding his guarantees in 2027 and not releasing him. In the videos, he called the 49ers female dogs and little cats. Now, those videos are gone.

In addition, Aiyuk posted pictures on Instagram and tagged his location as Washington D.C., which is the home of the Commanders, the team Aiyuk wants to play for. Keep in mind, he recently posted a picture wearing a Commanders hat.

It seems Aiyuk expected the 49ers to release him after June 1, but they didn't. Instead, the Santa Clara police department put out a warrant for his arrest due to a misdemeanor speeding charge. Until that point, Aiyuk hadn't said much publicly since he injured his knee in 2024. But last week, he seemed to snap.

Maybe Aiyuk finally calmed down and realized those videos were a bad look for him. Maybe his agent talked some sense into him.

Or, maybe the videos worked. Maybe the 49ers realized that the videos were a bad look for them, too. Maybe the 49ers realized that holding Aiyuk hostage doesn't help their football team.

Maybe Aiyuk finally is filing for reinstatement in the NFL after being placed on the Reserve/Left Squad List. Maybe he and the 49ers are negotiating the terms of his reinstatement. Maybe if he gives them back some more of his bonus money, they'll grant him his release.

Because if the 49ers ever decide to let Aiyuk go, I'd imagine they would want him to take down those videos as an act of good faith.

The 49ers don't need Aiyuk anymore. They've replaced him with Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall and De'Zhaun Stribling. They've moved on. And they took back all the financial guarantees they could from Aiyuk. They beat him. He lost.

They've gotten their pound of flesh. They've made an example of Aiyuk. It's time to stop tormenting him and to let him go. Take the high road. Don't stoop to the level of a 28-year-old emotional wide receiver.

It will be interesting to see where this story goes next. Will Aiyuk get released in the next few days. If he doesn't get released, will he get upset and start posting more videos?

Stay tuned.