Brandon Aiyuk Deletes the Videos of Him Taunting the 49ers
In this story:
The standoff between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers might come to an end soon.
On Friday, he deleted the two videos he made the past few days in which he taunted the 49ers for paying him $50 million in eight months, voiding his guarantees in 2027 and not releasing him. In the videos, he called the 49ers female dogs and little cats. Now, those videos are gone.
In addition, Aiyuk posted pictures on Instagram and tagged his location as Washington D.C., which is the home of the Commanders, the team Aiyuk wants to play for. Keep in mind, he recently posted a picture wearing a Commanders hat.
It seems Aiyuk expected the 49ers to release him after June 1, but they didn't. Instead, the Santa Clara police department put out a warrant for his arrest due to a misdemeanor speeding charge. Until that point, Aiyuk hadn't said much publicly since he injured his knee in 2024. But last week, he seemed to snap.
Maybe Aiyuk finally calmed down and realized those videos were a bad look for him. Maybe his agent talked some sense into him.
Or, maybe the videos worked. Maybe the 49ers realized that the videos were a bad look for them, too. Maybe the 49ers realized that holding Aiyuk hostage doesn't help their football team.
Maybe Aiyuk finally is filing for reinstatement in the NFL after being placed on the Reserve/Left Squad List. Maybe he and the 49ers are negotiating the terms of his reinstatement. Maybe if he gives them back some more of his bonus money, they'll grant him his release.
Because if the 49ers ever decide to let Aiyuk go, I'd imagine they would want him to take down those videos as an act of good faith.
The 49ers don't need Aiyuk anymore. They've replaced him with Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall and De'Zhaun Stribling. They've moved on. And they took back all the financial guarantees they could from Aiyuk. They beat him. He lost.
They've gotten their pound of flesh. They've made an example of Aiyuk. It's time to stop tormenting him and to let him go. Take the high road. Don't stoop to the level of a 28-year-old emotional wide receiver.
It will be interesting to see where this story goes next. Will Aiyuk get released in the next few days. If he doesn't get released, will he get upset and start posting more videos?
Stay tuned.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn