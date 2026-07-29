Klay Kubiak Identifies One 49ers Position Group That's Better This Season
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The San Francisco 49ers have a capable roster, but there are plenty of intriguing questions lying ahead of them in training camp.
And that has to do with the position groups. They massively overhauled the wide receiver room, particularly after it became clear where Brandon Aiyuk stood and Jauan Jennings wanted more money than the 49ers were willing to offer.
Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak believes the 49ers are better at wide receiver. In fairness, on paper, he's not wrong. Ricky Pearsall is widely expected to have a breakout season, while the additions of Christian Kirk and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans have significantly strengthened the position group.
From what's been shown at training camp thus far, drafting De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round looks promising too, especially after a wide range of experts had contrasting opinions about his upside.
"Absolutely," Kubiak answered when asked about the improvement of the receiver corps at training camp. "I mean, Mike being in there is one thing. He's a vet, he's a pro, he knows how to work, he knows how to compete every day and get better.
"But in my opinion, that whole room, it's just taken a big step from last year to this year. There's continuity. There's guys who maybe missed time last year, between Jordan [Watkins] and [Jacob Cowing] in camp. But they're out there every day. They're getting better.
"And I just see a lot of growth across the board. And those guys come out every day with the right mindset. They're on their assignments, they're working, they're competing, and it's going to be fun to watch that room kind of become what it does over this next however many weeks of training camp.
"It's one of the positions where we have a lot of competition, and I'm excited to see where it goes."
It's easy to forget that Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are on the roster because they haven't featured much. Cowing didn't play a single snap in 2025, while Watkins had only two receptions himself. Injuries played a part in that, but both are healthy now and could carve out solid roles despite likely limited reps.
But the potential within the 49ers' wide receiver room feels greater than it did last year. If the group can stay healthy, the 49ers should reap the rewards with more depth, versatility, explosive playmaking, and reliable production throughout the season. This is especially important to help running back Christian McCaffrey after he led the team in receiving yards by a wide margin last season.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal