Brant Boyer Opens Up About 49ers K Eddy Piñeiro's Contract Extension

San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer was thrilled that the team signed kicker Eddy Piñeiro to a contract extension.

The front office's first major move in free agency was extending Piñeiro, offering him a four-year, $17 million contract with $10 million guaranteed.

Naturally, the move came at the right time. The 49ers finally moved on from Jake Moody early last season and Piñeiro stepped in from nowhere and made an instant impression. He missed just one field goal, a 64-yard attempt against the Indianapolis Colts, and converted 89.5% of his extra-point attempts.

Brant Boyer elated that the 49ers kept Eddy Piñeiro

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Piñeiro established himself as a favorite in both the locker room and with the fanbase, giving the 49ers confidence that they have found their answer at kicker.

The uncertainty surrounding Moody changed Boyer's preparation for this season. With Piñeiro providing stability at kicker, Boyer said he has continued looking for ways to improve his game while embracing the security of a long-term extension with the 49ers.

“There are a lot of things that are different this year, obviously, but specifically Eddy. I think that there was so much going back and forth on what was going to happen and things like that that it’s good to have a guy that has done it for me before and for quite a while," Boyer told reporters on Monday.

"He did a great job last year. Couldn’t have done a better job. He’s worked on some things this offseason. I think he’s come pretty far in quite a few things. He’s worked on his kickoffs. You can tell he’s worked in the offseason despite getting his contract.

"I was happy as hell to see him get paid for his work. He’s worked a long time and stuff like that. I’m really happy for the guy and I think that everybody knows that they can count on him, so it’s in a good situation.

"Plus, he’s such a good guy and good guy for the [locker] room and stuff like that, so I was happy to get him back."

It might seem like a small roster move, but it's smart business all the same. Every NFL team needs a reliable kicker, and the 49ers experienced plenty of turbulence and frustration with Moody since he was drafted.

That only reinforces the importance of extending Piñeiro long-term, who gives San Francisco stability. The contract is similar to what the front office provided to Robbie Gould, a kicker whom everyone looks back on fondly from the early years of the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era.