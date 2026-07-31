The 49ers Bringing Back Deebo Samuel Shows They Can’t Let Go of the Past

The San Francisco 49ers have finally announced that they are bringing back wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Rumors had been circulating ever since Samuel left the Washington Commanders after spending one year on the East Coast, but now it’s official.

But after injuries to Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall during training camp, with Pearsall reportedly likely to undergo PCL surgery and miss the entire season, the 49ers moved quickly to bring back Samuel.

The 49ers keep looking back instead of moving forward

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Samuel’s return does make sense, especially with Pearsall potentially missing the entire season. A one-year, $7 million deal is good value considering his market was reportedly around twice that amount only a few months ago.

But there has always been an insistence from the 49ers’ front office to bring back former players whenever the opportunity presents itself. Look at Dre Greenlaw this offseason, Kendrick Bourne last season, and the team’s continued willingness to revisit familiar names from previous rosters.

There seems to be a belief that bringing back players who already know the system is always the right move when a need opens up. But do the 49ers remember why Samuel left in the first place? He chose to move on, and the team appeared ready to move in a different direction.

The 49ers will eventually need to rebuild, and constantly looking back to the past does not always make sense. Samuel was a valuable wide reciever during his first stint in San Francisco, but that chapter had already closed, and the team had moved on.

Yes, the 49ers are focused on maximizing their current window with this core, but bringing back former players in an attempt to recreate past success may not be the answer they are searching for.

More obvious than ever, the 49ers have built a reputation for valuing players who understand their culture and system. However, familiarity can become a weakness if it prevents the team from making difficult decisions.

If players choose to move on, it is fine to appreciate what they accomplished in San Francisco, but eventually the team has to turn the page and look toward the future.

Samuel’s return is a sensible decision given the injuries this early into training camp, but when the time comes for a rebuild, the 49ers cannot keep relying on players from their past. Eventually, they will need to identify the next generation of talent rather than trying to recreate what they already had.