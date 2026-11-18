When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, it will be what most would declare the best defensive play caller in the NFL against the best offensive play caller in the NFL. When Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had a chance to discuss how tough Shanahan is to face off against, the star coordinator did not hesitate to call Shanahan elite and one of the best minds in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan Praised by Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores

Flores noted that the most impressive trait Shanahan brings is his ability to branch plays off of each other.

“Where do I start? I mean, everything is high level; it's thought out,” started Flores.

“There's a rhyme and reason behind it all. There's complementary plays.”

Flores used the way that he lines up players, for example. He noted that fullback Kyle Juszczyk does not have much production. However, Flores is impressed with how Shanahan uses him to trick coaches into thinking they found a tell.

“You know, (Kyle) Juszczyk, when he’s lined up there, they do this,” Flores referenced. “ No, they do that. They got a complement off of that. And so everything has that. He's done a great job for a long, long time.”

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Flores added it is not just that, either. The team is so good at that because they are strong everywhere. Teams have to respect all aspects of their game.

“From a run game standpoint, it's elite,” stated Flores. “From a protection standpoint, it's elite. From a play design standpoint, it's elite. All of it's elite.”

So, the Vikings coordinator did not mince words when saying that it is clear Shanahan is one of the best in the NFL.

“When you talk about the best coordinators, play designers, I mean, he's always right there,” stated Flores. “There's no conversation without him in it. And so he's one of the best.”

This will be a great test for the Vikings, but also for the 49ers. While Flores is complementary to Shanahan, he is 5-0 against Shanahan when the teams have faced off.

Flores is 2-0 against the 49ers as the Vikings defensive coordinator. He beat Shanahan once when he was the Miami Dolphins head coach. Flores was with the New England Patriots when Shanahan lost to him as the Falcons play caller in the Super Bowl. Then, New England beat Shanahan and the Washington Commanders once.