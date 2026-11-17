The San Francisco 49ers are still waiting to get the Nick Bosa that was expected before the season in 2026. After Bosa had multiple offside penalties overshadowing a couple of pressures in his second game back from injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what he saw from Bosa so far.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Admits Nick Bosa is Working Back to Full Strength

Shanahan noted that there are some plays that it looks like the All-Pro rusher is back to his old ways. However, he also made it clear that there is still some rust to be shaken off from the 29-year-old who missed Weeks 3-8.

"I see Nick working his way back,” admitted Shanahan. “I think that he has a number of plays that look just like Nick, and I think he's had a few plays that don't. I think Nick's ready to go, and I think he's definitely affecting the quarterback and doing some good things out there.”

Shanahan added that Bosa has missed a lot of time. He was recovering from an ACL injury this past offseason. He played for two weeks and injured his calf. In total, he has played seven games in the past year and a half. So, the 49ers head coach expects him to take some time before he is fully himself.

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“Nick's going to get better the more he gets back with us,” admitted Shanahan. “He's taken a lot of time off with his injury. He had a lot of time off before that, going into Australia with his injury over the summer and everything like that, or from last year, so he hasn't gotten to play a lot of football.”

However, Shanahan made it clear that he is not worried about Bosa, and expects him to record his first sack of the season any week now.

“I still see a guy out there who's a top pass rusher, who does a lot of good things,” added Shanahan. “He's got to handle the majority of the chips, which doesn't give him as many opportunities on the edge. But I'm not worried about Nick. Nick's going to get better each week, and he'll eventually get there."

Bosa has seven pressures since returning to the lineup, according to PFF. The team has now only played two games with Mykel Williams healthy alongside Bosa. We will see if the duo can flash more in the 49ers' Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.