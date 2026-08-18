The Good and Not So Good from 49ers-Chargers Joint Practice: Herbert and Lance Shred SF's Defense

EL SEGUNDO -- The 49ers just finished Day 14 of training camp, which was a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's who stood out.

THE GOOD

1. Running back Kaelon Black

Returned to practice after missing the past two weeks with an adductor injury and immediately was the best healthy running back on the team, both as a runner and as a receiver. If he can stay healthy this season, he'll make a huge impact. He has an NFL body, and he's explosive. He might be the most important rookie on the team, because without him, the 49ers won't have a running game.

2. Running back Christian McCaffrey

Made an appearance at practice today even though he didn't suit up. At one point, he even jogged across the field to say hello to someone. McCaffrey has missed the past eight days with "tightness," which sounds bogus. How could someone be that tight for that long? I'm guessing his absence is financially related, even though the 49ers insist he's injured. I don't believe them. They've misled us about injuries and hold-ins before, particularly last year when Jauan Jennings held in and the 49ers said he had a calf strain. I'm guessing McCaffrey will sit out next week as well and then return for practice the week of the season opener. And I'm guessing Black will average more yards per carry than McCaffrey this season.

3. Cornerback Renardo Green

The only defensive back who didn't get absolutely torched by the Chargers today. In fact, I didn't see Green give up any catches. Unfortunately for him, when he was defending a slant, Fred Warner ran into him by accident and knocked Green out of practice. Green is the second teammate Warner has injured in camp so far this year. The first was running back Jordan James, who has not practiced since Warner broke his rib. What is Warner thinking?

4. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin

One of the only wide receivers who actually showed up for this practice. Irwin caught a 30-yard pass over the middle from Mac Jones while the rest of the receivers struggled to catch anything. Irwin isn't a starter, but he is a quality backup, which is why he has been in the NFL so long. And he's having a phenomenal camp. He absolutely deserves to make the team over Jacob Cowing and Christian Kirk.

5. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

Returned to practice after missing Sunday's session, and should have caught a deep pass down the middle of the field, but Brock Purdy overthrew him. More on Purdy in a minute. Robinson and Irwin have been the two most consistent wide receivers in camp for the 49ers. Is that good? Unfortunately for Robinson, he'll have to take a back seat to Deebo Samuel, because Samuel is great friends with head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Robinson isn't.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. The entire defense

It couldn't stop the run, put pressure on quarterbacks or cover anyone. Justin Herbert, Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei took turns throwing long touchdown passes from clean pockets to wide-open receivers. Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout, Ji'Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle and Ephesians Prysock all got burned multiple times, which is disconcerting because the Chargers' offense isn't that great. To make matters worse, the 49ers' best player on defense, Fred Warner, knocked out starting cornerback Renardo Green by slamming into him. This defense might not be good, particularly if Nick Bosa misses time. He's the entire pass rush. And it's hard to overstate how much this team misses Robert Saleh. He's so much better than Raheem Morris.

2. Wide receiver Mike Evans

Left practice with a quad strain. This is the second time Evans has strained his quad in camp, and both strains occurred after just a few days of practice. Evans is still good when healthy, but he hasn't been healthy for an extended period of time in a couple years. It seems unlikely that he'll play a full season this year. The 49ers have to be prepared for life without him. Maybe Brandon Aiyuk is still available. He would be better than the other receivers the 49ers have.

3. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Caught two touchdown passes in the red zone, including one highly-contested pass in the corner of the end zone. The rest of the day, he essentially got shut out, which is a big reason the 49ers had so much trouble moving the ball. If Evans is hurt and Stribling isn't winning consistently, Purdy is screwed.

4. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Now we see why he's having such a great training camp. Sure, he's improving, but he also is facing a bad 49ers defense with a new coordinator. He's supposed to shred it. Hell, even Trey Lance picked it apart today, and he's not good. Purdy is good, but today he had to face an excellent Chargers defense, and he got intercepted for just the third time in camp. Every time he dropped back, he seemed to be under pressure.

5. Quarterback Mac Jones

Also threw an interception. It's amazing what a shaky offensive line, no running game and a revolving door of backup receivers will do to a quarterback. Jones isn't playing with confidence this offseason. He's playing like he did in New England and Jacksonville.