The Easiest Stretch on the 49ers' 2026 NFL Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released.

18 weeks, 17 games, two international matchups in Australia and Mexico, and one goal for the San Francisco 49ers - returning to the playoffs once again.

The key takeaway is just how significant one stretch of games could be in determining whether the 49ers achieve that goal.

Week 2 to Week 7 offers a chance to get off to a good start

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Weeks 2 through 7 offer San Francisco a major opportunity to build momentum and get off to a strong start before the schedule becomes significantly tougher later in the season.

Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia is already a high-stakes matchup purely because of the circumstances surrounding it. Travelling to the other side of the world to open the season while dealing with jet lag, major time-zone differences and the challenge of acclimatising quickly makes securing a winning start even more difficult for San Francisco.

However, the following six fixtures could prove even more significant to San Francisco’s season, regardless of the result in Melbourne. This stretch is far more manageable, particularly because four of the six matchups are at Levi's Stadium.

Hosting the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders allows San Francisco to form a consistent schedule that works for them.

Their only road games during that span come against the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, meaning the physical toll is far lighter than what awaits later in the season. They only leave the West Coast once in this stretch.

There is also a psychological element to this phase of the season. If the 49ers can string together wins during this favourable stretch, confidence and momentum could quickly build. That becomes far more crucial before entering a far tougher closing run filled with playoff-calibre opponents.

After the bye week, the 49ers will go up against the Rams and Seahawks again—two tough opponents. San Francisco also travels to face the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, with periods back in California in between, before closing out their home schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Realistically, the 49ers would likely be satisfied if they emerged from their first seven games with a 6-1 record, or even 5-2 at a push. Building that type of foundation early would ease the pressure entering one of the toughest closing schedules in the NFL and provide valuable margin for error during the playoff race.