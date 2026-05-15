The Toughest Stretch on the 49ers' 2026 NFL Schedule

The day has finally arrived: the day the world sees the San Francisco 49ers’ home and road opponents for the 2026 season.

It promises to be an exciting campaign ahead, with the 49ers taking part in two international games in Australia and Mexico, facing the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 1 and 11, respectively.

The NFL is tough, and the 49ers have it hard this year with those international games and a league-high travel mileage total. But here’s the stretch of the season that may ultimately prove the toughest.

A tough end to the regular season

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After the official announcement, the 49ers will have to face the Rams (at Levi’s Stadium), the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles over a three-week period.

Considering the 49ers by that point would have already played their designated away game against the Rams in Australia earlier in the season, this matchup at Levi’s Stadium will be tough just for the rivalry.

From there, they will travel south to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in what is expected to be another physically demanding contest, before taking on the Chiefs during the Christmas period in one of the marquee games of the NFL calendar.

They will then return to Santa Clara to host the Eagles, another heavyweight NFC contender with playoff expectations of their own. Travel-wise, it could certainly be worse for San Francisco, but the stretch of matchups could define whether this roster is back in the playoffs.

More recently, the 49ers have largely had the better of the Eagles, but this matchup will still carry huge significance given that both teams are expected to be among the leading contenders in the NFC once again. With playoff seeding potentially on the line late in the season, the stakes surrounding the game will likely feel far greater.

The Rams, meanwhile, remain a dangerous opponent purely because of the talent spread across their roster and the familiarity that comes from an NFC West rivalry. Divisional games are rarely straightforward, and Los Angeles has consistently shown it can challenge San Francisco regardless of form or momentum entering the matchup.

Then comes the Chiefs, a team that has repeatedly stood in the 49ers’ way during the Kyle Shanahan era. It says a lot that Shanahan hasn't won against Andy Reid as head coach.

These games could prove pivotal if the 49ers have a tough first half of the season.