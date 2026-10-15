Examining Cost for 49ers Potential Garrett Wilson Blockbuster Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have been connected to many wide receivers on the trade market. However, the biggest name brought up so far would have to be Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets. Kay Adams had Rob Guerrera of ESPN Radio on her Up and Adams Show, and he made the case for the 49ers to add the 26-year-old.

San Francisco 49ers Could Trade For Garrett Wilson

“You’re 5-0; you control the division now,” Guerrera told Adams. “You desperately need a wide receiver; I'm sorry, Jacob Cowing ain't it.”

Despite the New York Jets being 2-3 and winning in Week 5, Guerrera suggests the 49ers call them to inquire about a Wilson trade.

Garrett Wilson or Terry McLaurin in red and gold?



Rob "Stats" Guerrera says the 49ers front office should be AGGRESSIVE in the trade market 🍿@StatsOnFire | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/LRVLJq3lQb — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 12, 2026

“I would call the Jets up,” said Guerrera. “Where are the Jets going? Nowhere fast. What do you want for Garrett Wilson? Do you want a first-round pick? Let's talk about it.”

The cost of a first-round pick likely stems from Jaylen Waddle, whom the Denver Broncos traded for this offseason. Denver sent the 30th overall pick, along with a third- and fourth-round pick for Waddle and a fourth-round pick. Considering San Francisco is likely to pick late in round one, this is a fair consideration for return.

When the Broncos traded for Waddle, he had just signed a three-year, $85M deal, averaging $28.2M per year. Meanwhile, Wilson signed a four-year, $130M deal. So, he is averaging $32.5M per year.

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Wilson has 346 career catches for 4,018 yards and 21 touchdowns. This year, he has 31 receptions for 374 yards. Meanwhile, Waddle has 391 receptions for 5,243 yards and 27 touchdowns. Waddle is two years older and has one more year of NFL experience.

The other factor that might lean toward Wilson costing more than Waddle is the reality that the Jets General Manager who extended Wilson is still employed. The General Manager who extended Waddle is no longer with the Miami Dolphins. Miami was interested in moving on from Waddle, while the Jets would need to be enticed to move on from Wilson.

He is younger and signed for longer. He might cost more, but that would speak to his talent being on par with, or greater than, Waddle. So, the 49ers would need more than a first-round pick. The question is how much more?

Expecting the 49ers to add at the deadline is fair, but going all-in on Wilson might be costly.