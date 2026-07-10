Latest TE Ranking Proves How Important George Kittle is to the 49ers
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Another player from the San Francisco 49ers has made the cut as a top-10 player at their position.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been releasing a series of articles surveying NFL coaches, executives, and scouts to rank the best players at each position.
This time around, it is the tight end position, which, unsurprisingly, has George Kittle in the top-10. That was to be expected, but what isn't expected is where Kittle has been ranked.
Nursing a torn Achilles and being 32 years old can be depreciating factors that lower his value. However, he is still viewed as an elite player, which is why he was ranked as the No. 3 tight end.
Kittle earns high spot in tight end ranking
"Injury, not age, is the thing holding Kittle back," wrote Fowler. "He remained dominant at age 32, with 57.1 yards per game (second among tight ends), seven touchdowns and 2.39 yards per route run. San Francisco posted a 138.4 passer rating when targeting Kittle, whose 82.6% catch rate was stellar."
If it wasn't clear before, it's certainly clear by now that Kittle is important to the 49ers. He's a vital figure on their team, as this latest ranking depicts.
Kittle is highly regarded by figures throughout the NFL. The fact that he's coming off a devastating injury, will turn 33 during the season, and is still ranked No. 3 shows the caliber of player he is.
"Injuries and durability are becoming a concern, but when he's healthy, he's still the most versatile, dominant, complete tight end," an NFC executive said to Fowler. "He's still the gold standard for blocking, running and catching."
This ranking should act as a reminder to the 49ers. They mustn't rush Kittle back from his Achilles recovery. Now, I'm not saying that is what they're doing.
But all of this talk about him being ready to play in Week 1 seems reckless. Even if his Achilles is fine by then, you'd like him to have several weeks to ramp up.
I'd imagine that is what the 49ers will do, especially since they're traveling all the way to Australia. All of their routines will be massively adjusted, which is more crucial to Kittle than others at this time.
The 49ers need Kittle to go as far as they can this season. Without him, a couple of other star players, their ceiling will be capped.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN