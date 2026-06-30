Former NFL Star Thinks 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk NFL Career is in Danger
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It's oddly been quiet for the last couple of days on social media with Brandon Aiyuk.
There hasn't been any activity from him taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers, and that's a good thing. Aiyuk was doing himself no favors by going on a social media tirade.
All it has done is push him into a deeper negative outlook. He's been so outlandish with his social media activity that his former trainer and NFL star, TJ Houshmandzadeh, thinks Aiyuk's NFL career is in danger.
Aiyuk should heed Houshmandzadeh's harsh warning
“He might not play in an NFL stadium again if he don’t shut the **** up. Like what is he doing?" Houshmandzadeh said.
"Adam Peters, if you sign Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders should fire you the day you sign him. What makes y’all different than the 49ers? You don’t think he’s gonna do to you, what he’s doing to them?
"Does Shanahan have a little temper? Yeah he does. So when he sees you do some ** ****, he’s gonna respond because that’s just Kyle Shanahan. John Lynch is like 'let me patch these two up together because we need both of these guys' and that’s what he did— brought them in a room, had a conversation and they hugged it out. We good. This is old news.”
Houshmandzadeh is harsh, but he's not wrong, and it's fair. Aiyuk needs this reality check, as it's clear he doesn't have anyone in his corner to wake him up.
No one around him is or can talk sense to him. He doesn't even have an agent anymore. Otherwise, he wouldn't be airing everything out on social media and taking shots at the 49ers.
The only part that of his social media activity that was fair by Aiyuk was sharing his side of the story. That is all anyone has wanted to know.
Aiyuk finally shared that recently, but until that point, only the 49ers' side was known. He let the 49ers' side be the only known one for so long that it's tough to give more than a bit of validity.
He's rubbing fans and NFL people the wrong way with his antics. All he has to do is be leveled, which is probably what he is doing at this time, since he hasn't posted for a couple of days.
In any case, Houshmandzadeh is onto something. Aiyuk has made himself a red flag that every NFL team, including the Washington Commanders, will hesitate on.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN