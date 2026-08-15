What the Biggest Overreaction Is to 49ers' Preseason Opener
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It’s impossible not to be encouraged by the 49ers preseason opener against the Titans. There were way more positives than negatives from it, especially with the rookies.
If that game was any indication of what the regular season will be like with those players who performed well, then the 49ers will be in a great situation. However, that’s an enormous “if.” Preseason games don’t give a strong indication.
That’s not what it’s for anyway. The preseason is meant to provide an idea of what players look like — not to draw conclusions from it. Yet there seems to be an overreaction to the game, specifically with De’Zhaun Stribling.
Stribling’s outing is the biggest overreaction
Without question, Stribling had an impressive game. He demonstrated tough catching ability, speed, and a bit of lethal ball-carrying. That led him to tally seven catches for 63 yards in the game.
It’s fair to be encouraged and excited about it, but it can’t go beyond that. There have been delusional posts about Stribling’s performance, as if the 49ers are already validated for drafting him.
Stribling was a polarizing draft selection made by the 49ers at No. 33. They were hit with a tsunami of criticism for reaching for Stribling and not going with “consensus” experts.
The 49ers would love to stick it to those critics, myself included. But to do a victory lap on a preseason performance is sad and laughable. There’s nothing Stribling can do in the preseason to validate his draft status.
That won’t begin to happen until the regular season. And even then, it won’t derive from a single game. The entire season will need to be taken into account. That’s the first step.
A draft pick isn’t validated until multiple seasons. It’s difficult to know after one season. In fact, it’s impossible. There have been plenty of examples of a rookie looking amazing in the first year and plummeting the next.
No one should be drawing a fraction of a conclusion about Stribling or any of the other rookies this year, let alone a preseason half. That’s just brainwashing at that point.
Stribling performed very well. There’s a lot to be encouraged about with him, and he gave everyone a lot to look forward to in the regular season. But will he actually look like this? Will he prove his worth?
There’s no telling until games that actually matter are played.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN