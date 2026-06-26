Why 49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk has Fired his Agent

Suddenly, Brandon Aiyuk's behavior the past eight months makes sense.

"I do not have an agent," Aiyuk said today on Instagram. "I terminated my SRA with my previous agent through the NFLPA last year in November.

"I just wanted to clear that up, because for some odd reason he came out a couple weeks or a month ago and said that he still represents me. I just wanted to let you know that that's not the case, and there's nobody who will be speaking for me. I'm not going to no third party or call no old people to get on here and speak for me. You're going to get it from me live and direct.

"They're lying for a real specific reason. They're lying because they're hiding stuff. Me, I have nothing to hide."

November was right around the time when Aiyuk walked away from the 49ers and they put him on the Reserve/Left Squad List. Which makes sense, considering no agent ever would advise his client to leave his squad. Aiyuk clearly did that on his own.

And it makes sense why Aiyuk would terminate his agent, whose name is Ryan Williams. He was the best man at John Lynch's wedding. Aiyuk and Lynch currently are engaged in a cold war. Aiyuk needs representation that is 100-percent on his side, not an agent with split loyalties.

Clearly, no agent would advise their client to launch a daily Instagram campaign against their current team to try to force a release. That's something a teenager would think up. And for the time being, Aiyuk seems to have the emotional maturity of a 15-year-old.

Still, he's a top-10 wide receiver in the world when he's healthy. And he was able to run 22 miles per hour and stop on a dime last year, according to George Kittle.

And, most importantly, Aiyuk's best friend is Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. They played together at Arizona State, and want to play together again in Washington. It stands to reason that those two are coordinating Aiyuk's Instagram campaign. Or at least, Daniels has given Aiyuk the green light. Because if Daniels wanted Aiyuk to stop, I'm guessing he would stop.

It's worth pointing out that Daniels' mother is an NFLPA-certified agent who represents her son. I'm guessing that when Aiyuk finally gets around to filing for reinstatement in the NFL and forces the 49ers to release him, he will hire Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, as his agent.

Which is why Aiyuk is acting so brash. As long as his best friend is the best player and franchise quarterback for the Commanders, Aiyuk feels like he has a get-out-of-jail-free card. And he just might.

Because if he files for reinstatement, and the 49ers release him, and he signs with the Commanders and plays well for them, no one will care that he made weird videos and fired his agent. People only will care about why the 49ers let him get away if he was healthy and motivated to play.

The plot thickens.