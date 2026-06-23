Four 49ers Entering Their Final Season in San Francisco in 2026
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A handful of players on the San Francisco 49ers are entering the final years of their deals. Four of them are more likely than others to be playing in their last season with the 49ers.
WR Demarcus Robinson
There’s a chance that Demarcus Robinson could be cut after training camp, but I don’t see the 49ers going that route. Kyle Shanahan loves his stable of veteran wide receivers.
He will not want Robinson gone this year, but once his contract is up after the season, there’s zero chance they bring him back. Robinson hasn’t warranted returning to the team.
It wasn’t until the Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles that he popped off. Everything else, he was irrelevant in. He’ll likely replicate that this year.
S Ji’Ayir Brown
Being irrelevant is better than being a complete liability, which is what safety Ji’Ayir Brown is. He’s never been able to capitalize on the promising rookie season he had back in 2024.
Every season, Brown has been an utter disappointment. There’s little reason to believe he won’t continue that in 2026. Thankfully, he’s in the final year of his deal.
It would be stunning if the 49ers brought him back. Even if he played well this season, the 49ers can’t ignore his previous seasons of mediocrity. Let another team overpay for Brown in free agency. Move on.
QB Mac Jones
There’s no way Mac Jones doesn’t leave the 49ers after 2026, right? He proved capable of being a starting-caliber quarterback last season, so he’ll look to find a team that has a vacancy.
That’s probably what will happen. It's what Sam Darnold did once his contract was up, and his value wasn't nearly the same as Jones'. However, I think there's a chance Jones re-signs with the 49ers.
The only hangup will be the money. The 49ers might not be able to afford Jones as a backup, as it'll be a luxury to have him. It could be unjustifiable to keep chucking cash at him with Brock Purdy paid.
FB Kyle Juszczyk
I think 2026 will finally be the end for fullback Kyle Juszczyk. I'm more confident in Jones returning in 2027 than I am in Juszczyk. Every time his contract is up, he and the 49ers get in a weird situation.
It usually ends up with Juszczyk feeling emotional about it. This time, it will be the last straw for him. The 49ers will surely look for him to take less money again.
He's been doing them that favor for a few years now, and I think enough is enough for him. He'll look to end his career elsewhere. Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers, since his best friend, Mike McDaniel, is there.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN