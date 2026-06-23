Four 49ers Entering Their Final Season in San Francisco in 2026

A handful of players on the San Francisco 49ers are entering the final years of their deals. Four of them are more likely than others to be playing in their last season with the 49ers.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) avoids a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There’s a chance that Demarcus Robinson could be cut after training camp, but I don’t see the 49ers going that route. Kyle Shanahan loves his stable of veteran wide receivers.

He will not want Robinson gone this year, but once his contract is up after the season, there’s zero chance they bring him back. Robinson hasn’t warranted returning to the team.

It wasn’t until the Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles that he popped off. Everything else, he was irrelevant in. He’ll likely replicate that this year.

S Ji’Ayir Brown

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Being irrelevant is better than being a complete liability, which is what safety Ji’Ayir Brown is. He’s never been able to capitalize on the promising rookie season he had back in 2024.

Every season, Brown has been an utter disappointment. There’s little reason to believe he won’t continue that in 2026. Thankfully, he’s in the final year of his deal.

It would be stunning if the 49ers brought him back. Even if he played well this season, the 49ers can’t ignore his previous seasons of mediocrity. Let another team overpay for Brown in free agency. Move on.

QB Mac Jones

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

There’s no way Mac Jones doesn’t leave the 49ers after 2026, right? He proved capable of being a starting-caliber quarterback last season, so he’ll look to find a team that has a vacancy.

That’s probably what will happen. It's what Sam Darnold did once his contract was up, and his value wasn't nearly the same as Jones'. However, I think there's a chance Jones re-signs with the 49ers.

The only hangup will be the money. The 49ers might not be able to afford Jones as a backup, as it'll be a luxury to have him. It could be unjustifiable to keep chucking cash at him with Brock Purdy paid.

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

I think 2026 will finally be the end for fullback Kyle Juszczyk. I'm more confident in Jones returning in 2027 than I am in Juszczyk. Every time his contract is up, he and the 49ers get in a weird situation.

It usually ends up with Juszczyk feeling emotional about it. This time, it will be the last straw for him. The 49ers will surely look for him to take less money again.

He's been doing them that favor for a few years now, and I think enough is enough for him. He'll look to end his career elsewhere. Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers, since his best friend, Mike McDaniel, is there.

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