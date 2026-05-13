Former 49ers Safety Lays Into Ji’Ayir Brown Over Critical Comments
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It's not outlandish at all to say that Ji'Ayir Brown was no better than average last season.
More often than not, he was mediocre. And that's something former 49ers safety Donte Whitner has harped on, criticizing Brown's performance last year.
If anyone knows whether Brown is performing well, it's Whitner. However, Brown took exception to Whitner's criticism and called him up about it.
"Ji'Ayir Brown calling me on the phone, trying to check me, telling me I can't talk bad about him when he has a bad play," said Whitner on The Grit Code podcast. "He called me and Richard Sherman on the phone that he used to respect us and that we're not keeping it 'G' because we told the truth about his deficiencies."
Whitner lays into Brown
Clearly, Whitner didn't take kindly to Brown's approach on the phone call. It's one thing to push back on criticism and have a constructive conversation about it.
But Whitner took Brown's call as a way to "check" him about his comments. That leads him to lay into Brown and share a bit of the conversation they had.
"I said, 'Ji'Ayir, honestly, do you feel like you played like a top safety last year?' He said, 'Yeah.'"
"'You felt like you should've made the Pro Bowl last year?' He was like, 'Yeah.' In that moment, I knew that the kid was just **** delusional."
"Now, if you've got a valid point, I'm willing to listen to it," Whitner said. "But if you play like **** and I analyze it, I'm gonna continue to analyze it that way. When you play well, I'm not gonna be biased. I'm gonna give you all the praise in the world."
There's nothing wrong with what Whitner has said about Brown. Not even with these comments. If anything, Brown should've ignored Whitner's comments.
It's not like Whitner is the only person saying he played at a mediocre level last season. Brown had his moments with positive performances, but the majority were low-level.
Just imagine if Brown said nothing to Whitner, stayed silent on all the critics, and went out there this upcoming season and balled out. That is when he can turn around and say something to the critics.
Instead, he just makes himself look insane for thinking he was a Pro Bowl player last season. In fact, you could question if he's a coachable player or if the 49ers' position coaches are doing their jobs.
Because if he thinks he played really well last season, he's not listening to coaching, or the 49ers' coaches are telling him that he did. Either way, this was all an avoidable situation.
Whitner is in the right.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN