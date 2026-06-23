Four 49ers Who Won’t Be on the Roster by Week 1
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July 25 is when the San Francisco 49ers will fully begin training camp.
It’s always an exciting time, as it signals the regular season drawing near. It’s also fun to see how the roster will shake up with a handful of players facing an uphill battle.
However, there are already some players who definitely won’t be on the roster by Week 1. In fact, four 49ers are billed as locks for that.
WR Brandon Aiyuk
There’s got to be a resolution by the time the regular season starts, right? Brandon Aiyuk has to be gone from the team by then. Of course, there’s no real hard deadline.
Aiyuk has an option bonus approaching, but the 49ers technically don’t have to exercise it since he’s on the reserve/retired list. He could easily remain with the 49ers when the regular season begins.
The only way for this to finally be over is if the 49ers realize holding onto him is pointless, or if Aiyuk shows up to training camp. Something has to give before Week1, which will eventually lead to his release.
WR Jacob Cowing
It’s tough to see how Jacob Cowing’s career has played out. He can’t shake the hamstring injuries, which I have dubbed the “carnitas” hamstring since they break down often.
As a result, he’s lost in the shuffle. I’d be shocked if he remained on the roster for Week 1. The 49ers added a few wide receivers this offseason, making him expendable.
Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, Jordan Watkins, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling are locks to remain. Cowing is the odd man out, barring a miracle performance in training camp and the preseason.
The 49ers aren’t going to cut bait with Watkins yet. And veteran Demarcus Robinson is a reliable and trustworthy player. Cowing has no runway to develop and show off his skills any longer.
RB Isaac Guerendo
Along with Aiyuk, running back Isaac Guerendo is the most obvious player who will not be on the 49ers roster in Week 1. They’ve been hinting at it all offseason.
Kyle Shanahan has literally said Guerendo wasn’t good last year, and he hasn’t come close to saying anything about being hopeful with him. It’s over for Guerendo with the 49ers.
And now that he's nursing a torn pectoral muscle, it’s only cemented his fate. The 49ers have rookie Kaelon Black and Jordan James to rely upon. No longer will Guerendo be envisioned in the fold.
LB Nick Martin
Probably the worst draft pick the 49ers made in 2025 was linebacker Nick Martin. He could never impress the coaches enough in practice to receive any playing time.
Plus, he was picked by the 49ers thanks to Robert Saleh advocating for him. Saleh is with the Tennessee Titans, and after the 49ers drafted Jaden Dugger, Martin could be a trade candidate.
He’s buried on the depth chart. There’s no way he can flash enough with several players ahead of him. I think the 49ers consider moving him to Tennessee.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN