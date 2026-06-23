Four 49ers Who Won’t Be on the Roster by Week 1

July 25 is when the San Francisco 49ers will fully begin training camp.

It’s always an exciting time, as it signals the regular season drawing near. It’s also fun to see how the roster will shake up with a handful of players facing an uphill battle.

However, there are already some players who definitely won’t be on the roster by Week 1. In fact, four 49ers are billed as locks for that.

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

There’s got to be a resolution by the time the regular season starts, right? Brandon Aiyuk has to be gone from the team by then. Of course, there’s no real hard deadline.

Aiyuk has an option bonus approaching, but the 49ers technically don’t have to exercise it since he’s on the reserve/retired list. He could easily remain with the 49ers when the regular season begins.

The only way for this to finally be over is if the 49ers realize holding onto him is pointless, or if Aiyuk shows up to training camp. Something has to give before Week1, which will eventually lead to his release.

WR Jacob Cowing

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It’s tough to see how Jacob Cowing’s career has played out. He can’t shake the hamstring injuries, which I have dubbed the “carnitas” hamstring since they break down often.

As a result, he’s lost in the shuffle. I’d be shocked if he remained on the roster for Week 1. The 49ers added a few wide receivers this offseason, making him expendable.

Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, Jordan Watkins, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling are locks to remain. Cowing is the odd man out, barring a miracle performance in training camp and the preseason.

The 49ers aren’t going to cut bait with Watkins yet. And veteran Demarcus Robinson is a reliable and trustworthy player. Cowing has no runway to develop and show off his skills any longer.

RB Isaac Guerendo

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Along with Aiyuk, running back Isaac Guerendo is the most obvious player who will not be on the 49ers roster in Week 1. They’ve been hinting at it all offseason.

Kyle Shanahan has literally said Guerendo wasn’t good last year, and he hasn’t come close to saying anything about being hopeful with him. It’s over for Guerendo with the 49ers.

And now that he's nursing a torn pectoral muscle, it’s only cemented his fate. The 49ers have rookie Kaelon Black and Jordan James to rely upon. No longer will Guerendo be envisioned in the fold.

LB Nick Martin

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Probably the worst draft pick the 49ers made in 2025 was linebacker Nick Martin. He could never impress the coaches enough in practice to receive any playing time.

Plus, he was picked by the 49ers thanks to Robert Saleh advocating for him. Saleh is with the Tennessee Titans, and after the 49ers drafted Jaden Dugger, Martin could be a trade candidate.

He’s buried on the depth chart. There’s no way he can flash enough with several players ahead of him. I think the 49ers consider moving him to Tennessee.

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