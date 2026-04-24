The Four Best Options for the San Francisco 49ers at Pick 33

The San Francisco 49ers did not like how the board fell at picks 27 and 30 in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, Kyle Shanahan noted that the team is comfortable with its position at the top of the second round. Holding pick 33 gives San Francisco a strong opportunity to land a player who can contribute right away.

Which players are the best options for San Francisco 49ers at 33rd overall?

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The 49ers traded away the pick that could have landed Omar Cooper Jr., which may suggest they were not prioritizing a wide receiver at that spot. However, it is also possible they preferred Boston and felt comfortable moving back while still targeting him.

Boston does overlap in some ways with Mike Evans, which raises questions about fit in the short term. At the same time, Evans is not a long-term solution, and Boston could serve as a transition option as the team gets younger at the position. That balance between current depth and future planning makes him a viable choice.

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T. J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Parker was not widely expected to be gone at this point, which could make him difficult to pass on. His 2024 performance was stronger than his 2025 season, and it appears he did not do enough to secure a first-round selection.

Even so, Parker still brings upside and is viewed as one of the more refined pass rushers in this range. Compared to other options, he offers a relatively high floor while still having room to develop. Given the 49ers’ need at edge rusher, he may be one of the cleanest fits available.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Safety remains a clear need for San Francisco. Adding McNeil-Warren would allow the team to adjust roles in the secondary, including giving Ji’Ayir Brown more opportunities in a dime role.

McNeil-Warren is widely viewed as the top safety available, and many projections had him going in the first round. At pick 33, he could provide immediate impact and address one of the team’s biggest defensive needs.

Chase Bisontis, LG, Texas A&M

Bisontis represents a direct solution at left guard. The 49ers are looking to add competition or a clear starter at the position, and selecting him would likely solidify that spot.

If he is drafted, it would be difficult to see players like Connor Colby or Robert Jones winning the job over him. After trading back, landing a player who can step in immediately at a position of need would make this a strong outcome for San Francisco.

With multiple viable options still available, the 49ers are in position to address a key need while adding a player who fits their roster.