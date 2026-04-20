1 Perfect Safety Target for the 49ers in Every Round of the NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers may want to take a safety in the 2026 NFL draft. If they were going to take one strong option with each of their six picks in this draft, who are the best players for them to end up with?
Best Safeties for San Francisco 49ers
27. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
Mc-Neil Warren would be a strong fit and would likely start right away. The big question with him is whether he would even be on the board. Based on mock draft data, there is just a 22% chance that he falls to pick 27. If he does fall, it would be hard for San Francisco to pass up.
58. A.J. Haulcy, LSU
Haulcy is everything the 49ers need in Round 2. He is big, physical, and brings ball skills that fit the new Raheem Morris defense. He is another player who could come in and start right away.
127. Genesis Smith, Arizona
Smith is a bit of a trickier fit. He is a pure free safety who would be best playing the centerfield role. That is because he is fast, smart, and has ball skills, but he does not tackle well. The good news for the 49ers is that both Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown are more physical tacklers than they are experts in coverage. If they drafted Smith, they could push either into the box.
133. Jakobe Thomas, Miami
Thomas is the exact opposite of Smith. He is a thumper and is not afraid to tackle. However, his limited range will likely leave him in the box for the majority of his career. The good news is that if all else fails, he can get work in dime looks as a rookie, which is a solid return in round 4.
138. VJ Payne, Kansas State
Payne is another player more likely to fit into the box. He is a massive mover, and while he is not quite the hitter that Thomas is, he is a bit more fluid in coverage. Still, the role would be the same.
139. Michael Taffe, Texas
Taffe is a high-floor, low-ceiling player. He is instinctive and tackles well. He is a bit limited in his athletic upside, so there is less high-end potential down the road. Still, he could eventually grow into a starter, and his floor will be a special teams ace, which would have him making the roster.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley