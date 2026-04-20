1 Perfect Safety Target for the 49ers in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers may want to take a safety in the 2026 NFL draft. If they were going to take one strong option with each of their six picks in this draft, who are the best players for them to end up with?

Best Safeties for San Francisco 49ers

27. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Mc-Neil Warren would be a strong fit and would likely start right away. The big question with him is whether he would even be on the board. Based on mock draft data, there is just a 22% chance that he falls to pick 27. If he does fall, it would be hard for San Francisco to pass up.

58. A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Haulcy is everything the 49ers need in Round 2. He is big, physical, and brings ball skills that fit the new Raheem Morris defense. He is another player who could come in and start right away.

127. Genesis Smith, Arizona

Smith is a bit of a trickier fit. He is a pure free safety who would be best playing the centerfield role. That is because he is fast, smart, and has ball skills, but he does not tackle well. The good news for the 49ers is that both Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown are more physical tacklers than they are experts in coverage. If they drafted Smith, they could push either into the box.

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133. Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Thomas is the exact opposite of Smith. He is a thumper and is not afraid to tackle. However, his limited range will likely leave him in the box for the majority of his career. The good news is that if all else fails, he can get work in dime looks as a rookie, which is a solid return in round 4.

138. VJ Payne, Kansas State

Payne is another player more likely to fit into the box. He is a massive mover, and while he is not quite the hitter that Thomas is, he is a bit more fluid in coverage. Still, the role would be the same.

139. Michael Taffe, Texas

Taffe is a high-floor, low-ceiling player. He is instinctive and tackles well. He is a bit limited in his athletic upside, so there is less high-end potential down the road. Still, he could eventually grow into a starter, and his floor will be a special teams ace, which would have him making the roster.