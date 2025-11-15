All 49ers

How 49ers QB Brock Purdy is playing through a season-long injury

Well, this is eye-opening.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
It’s Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season, and Brock Purdy is back as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers after missing time with a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 1.

Purdy’s return raises plenty of questions. Is he truly ready to come back, especially given how complicated his turf toe injury was? How will he perform after such a long time on the sidelines? But the biggest question: is he actually fully healthy?

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy may be forced to nurse the injury throughout the remainder of the season, raising more concerns.

So by putting Purdy in against the Arizona Cardinals, he’s returning in a matchup the 49ers should be clear favourites to win.

On Thursday, Purdy said this is the best he has felt since the injury occurred and that he is ready and willing to compete. But he's also still injured, stating he will compete even though he's not 100 per cent healthy.

Brock Purd
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I'm in a really good spot, the best that I've felt this year since hurting it. And when you play this sport, that's just the case," said Purdy to reporters.

"Guys are going to play a little banged up or dealing with certain things. A lot of times you'll even hear what guys are dealing with, but they're just going about their business and playing and doing what it takes.

"Obviously, this took me out of the game, so everyone knew about it, but guys are always dealing with things.

"But, that's just the nature of the sport. I take a chance stepping out there every time to hurt my other toe, that's how I'm looking at it.

"So, I'm going to do whatever it takes to help lead this team, like I said, seven more games this year and make a playoff run and try to go achieve our goal. So, it's right in front of us."

After hearing that, the worst thing that could happen is another re-aggravation or setback. It still feels like a big gamble, but in this case there is the utmost trust in the front office and in Purdy for making this call.

On the flip side, it may take Purdy a couple of weeks to get back into the swing of things. That’s likely why returning against the Cardinals makes sense. His fight and drive to win for this organization is commendable, especially because turf toe is a nasty and complicated injury.

Worst comes to worst, at least Mac Jones will be ready and waiting on the bench and can perform at a good enough level, as he has shown in Purdy’s absence.

Henry Cheal
